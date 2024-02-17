



When someone describes Montana, we usually hear about beauty, wildlife, open space, “big skies,” and people. One thing you don't usually hear about the state is the amount of earthquakes we get.

The largest earthquake in Montana

Make no mistake, parts of Montana are in a very active earthquake zone. The largest earthquake ever recorded in Montana had devastating results. The “Hebgen Lake Earthquake” occurred on August 17, 1959. The earthquake occurred near the Madison River, northwest of Yellowstone National Park. The earthquake caused an 80-million-ton landslide that killed 28 people and blocked the river, creating an earthquake lake. Initial reports indicate that the earthquake measured 7.5 on the Richter scale. According to Wikipedia.org, it has been reviewed by the US Geological Survey to 7.3 on the Richter scale. At the time this earthquake was the second largest earthquake to occur in the continental United States in the 20th century. This is also by far the largest and deadliest earthquake in Montana history.

Hebgen lake montana earthquake

Credit: Canva There has only been one fatal earthquake in Montana

The Hebgen Lake earthquake wasn't the only deadly earthquake in Montana. The “Helena Earthquake of 1935” occurred on October 18, 1935, with a surface magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, and aftershocks occurred on October 31 of the same year. Four people died in total between the initial earthquake and aftershocks. There's one area in particular you don't want to be in when a big earthquake hits Montana.

Montana has seen quite a few large earthquakes

According to Earthquaketrack.com, Montana has been hit by numerous earthquakes measuring over 5.5 on the Richter scale. One was recorded near Townsend, Montana in 1925 with a magnitude of 6.9. There were two earthquakes in 1959 in West Yellowstone, one with a magnitude of 6.3 and the other with a magnitude of 6.0.

I visited Quake Lake in Montana and it was one of those places that made me want to leave as soon as I got there.

Top 10 record-setting wild weather events in Montana

Montana has been named Big Sky Country for many reasons, not only for its stunning sunsets but also for its impressive weather events! Ask any Montanan who has scoffed at the idea of ​​throwing a blanket or snow shovel in the trunk of a car "just in case." Here is a list of the top 10 record-setting wild weather events in Montana

Gallery credit: Brian Lee

