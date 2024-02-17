Didn't you feel it? The 4.7 magnitude Falls City earthquake was felt in San Antonio





The strongest magnitude was measured at 4.7, the strongest recorded so far in the region's earthquake-packed month of February. Social media quickly took notice.

SAN ANTONIO – Seventeen small earthquakes have been officially recorded in the Falls City area, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, over the past week. In the space of 15 minutes early Saturday morning, the area experienced its two strongest waves yet, felt in the Alamo City and beyond.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that mild earthquakes measuring 4.3 and 4.7 on the Richter scale were recorded around Falls City at 12:20 and 12:32 a.m., respectively, on Saturday. This month has brought more than 20 earthquakes of varying strength to the small south Texas city, but so far none have been stronger than a magnitude 3.9.

The 4.7 magnitude quake was reportedly felt as far north as Round Rock, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes of this size tend to cause only minor damage, if any at all. No damage was immediately reported Saturday morning, but San Antonians flocked to social media to make sure they weren't the only ones feeling the eerie sensation that's more suited to Southern California than South Texas.

Well, here's a new earthquake 😬 in San Antonio that wasn't on my bingo card for 2024

– Primary 🤙🏼 (@primaryfever8) February 17, 2024

Since when does #SanAntonio suffer from earthquakes?!

— C'est La VEE🤍 (@LaDolceVEEta) February 17, 2024

Earthquake in San Antonio just now?? I just saw all the screens in the room start to sway

– Cody (@LE2_Cudi) February 17, 2024

Yo I'm not even kidding! We just had an earthquake here in San Antonio! My entire office shook! I wish I had a recording and broadcast when it happened!

— 8 Bit Eric (@8biteric) February 17, 2024

Before 1 a.m., two more earthquakes were reported near Falls City, measuring 3.7 and 3.3.

