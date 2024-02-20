Report: Earthquakes hit manufacturing industries in southern provinces





Istanbul

The devastating earthquakes that struck 11 southern provinces in February last year affected the labor market and the manufacturing sector in those regions, according to a report issued by the Presidency of Strategy and Budget.

The earthquakes killed nearly 54,000 people in early February 2023.

Skilled workers left the earthquake-affected cities to find jobs in other parts of the country, while those who remained in the affected provinces turned from the manufacturing sector to the construction industry.

The effects of the earthquakes were far-reaching, as documented in the report. Exports from earthquake-affected provinces fell by $2.9 billion.

The share of these 11 provinces in total Turkish export revenues decreased from 10.2% to 9%. Exports were most affected in Osmaniye, Hatay and Kahramanmaraş provinces.

Moreover, workers who were previously employed in the manufacturing sector began working in the construction sector after the earthquakes, causing a labor shortage in the manufacturing sector.

The manufacturing sector suffered another blow, as companies in those regions canceled their orders, while manufacturing companies’ machines were severely damaged.

The share of industry in the regional GDP of the provinces affected by the earthquake was 29.7 percent, while services accounted for 43.5 percent.

People living in earthquake-hit provinces have become more dependent on state support. The number of social welfare beneficiaries increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to nearly 2 million last year.

Poverty spread among the elderly in the wake of the disaster, according to the report.

The family size in the affected provinces is 3.7 people, which is higher than the average in the country.

The government allocated one trillion Turkish liras in the 2024 budget to finance earthquake-related expenses, equivalent to 9.3 percent of the central government budget.

The combined share of those 11 provinces in Turkey's national income was 9.9 percent or about $89.7 billion by the end of 2022, while the per capita income of those regions was $6,317, which is also below the country's average.

Despite the devastating effects of the two earthquakes, the Turkish economy remained resilient, growing by about 4.7 percent in the first nine months of 2022.

Reports indicated that economic growth was largely driven by consumption.

He added, “With the migration from the affected areas to other governorates, the demand spread throughout the country and the basic needs of those affected by the earthquakes spread, along with the expenses that were spent to meet the need for goods and services.”

The report concluded that the contraction in domestic demand that might occur due to the earthquakes was only limited as a result of these developments.

