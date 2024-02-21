Jajarkot earthquake: supporting families during disasters in Nepal





In early November, two powerful earthquakes struck the Jajarkot district of western Nepal, killing more than 150 people and injuring nearly 400 others.

More than 250,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. In the worst-affected district of Jajarkot, more than half of the buildings were damaged by the earthquakes.

More than 3 months later, life continues to be a challenge for those affected. Many families are living in temporary shelters, unable to return to their homes that were destroyed by the disaster. More than 6,100 families remain displaced.

Islamic Relief works with local partner organizations and the Nepalese government to support families in need.

In the week following the earthquakes, we provided food and blankets to more than 11,000 people. Since then, we have expanded our response, providing food parcels and organizing counseling for people affected by the disaster.

We are also coordinating with partners and local authorities to provide long-term support to displaced families. Plans include building permanent shelters, which will include improving access to safe drinking water, and renovating latrines.

Supplies of blankets, shawls, mattresses and food waiting to be distributed to families in need

Warmth in winter

One of the families supported by Islamic Relief is the Laxmi family.

Before the earthquake, Lakshmi was already struggling to support her three children by working as a daily wage laborer at a local crushing plant, but the earthquakes made her situation even more difficult.

The 35-year-old man's home was severely damaged, with all the family's possessions and food supplies trapped under the rubble. Since their home is no longer habitable, the family has been forced to stay in a makeshift shelter made of tarpaulins, which does nothing to protect against winter temperatures that can drop to -6 degrees Celsius.

“Every day I wished for a long, sunny day,” says Lakshmi. “But the nights in Jajarkot are cold and we don’t have enough blankets to keep us warm.”

Lakshmi stands in front of her damaged house

Winter-related diseases and cold have already claimed the lives of 36 people staying in temporary shelters, like the one where Lakshmi and her children are staying.

Islamic Relief provided blankets, shawls, thermoses and foam mattresses to more than 2,800 families living in temporary shelters like the Lakshmi Shelters, helping them keep warm during the winter months.

“Now with the blankets, we have no fear of the cold night. We can all snuggle up on the foam mat and warm blankets,” says Laxmi.

Vulnerable families in Nepal depend on our support. Please help us continue our life-saving work: donate today to our Global Emergency Fund.

