More than $400 million needed for Afghanistan to recover from October earthquake: UN | world News





The United Nations announced on Wednesday that western Afghanistan needs more than $400 million to recover and rebuild after the devastating earthquake that occurred last October, killing about 2,000 people.

Afghan volunteers remove rubble after the earthquake that struck the Zinda Jan area in Herat province, western Afghanistan.

The earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale on October 7, one of the most devastating earthquakes in the country's modern history, destroyed entire villages in Herat Province, and left thousands injured and displaced. Months later, survivors are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

In a new United Nations report, issued in cooperation with the World Bank, the European Union and the Asian Development Bank, it was estimated that there is an “urgent need for $402.9 million to support vital recovery and reconstruction efforts in the region.”

The report said recovery strategies should prioritize restoring access to basic services and building earthquake-safe housing, especially for the most affected families. It said its assessment of urgent needs is based on field data, publicly available information, and remote analyses.

The report represents the first joint assessment since August 2021 and shows international resolve to meet the needs of disaster-affected communities and support their recovery.

It surveyed about nine districts with about 2.2 million people and provides a detailed analysis of the numbers affected, including groups such as pregnant women, infants and people with disabilities.

According to the report, Herat, Injil and Zindajan regions were the most affected, with rural and vulnerable communities suffering the most.

“We are committed not only to meeting urgent needs but to ensuring sustainable and resilient recovery for those affected by the earthquakes,” said Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator.

“This tragedy represents an opportunity to rebuild stronger, more inclusive and resilient communities,” Ratwatte added.

Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, where there are a number of fault lines and frequent movement between three nearby tectonic plates.

Afghans are still reeling from recent earthquakes, including a 6.5-magnitude earthquake last March that struck much of western Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan, and an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mudbrick homes and killing at least About 1000 people.

