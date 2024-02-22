Future epicenter? Scientists expect the formation of the “Atlantic Ring of Fire”





The Earth's tectonic plates are constantly moving, but at an almost imperceptible pace.

In a new revelation, scientists predict a geological phenomenon that could reshape the world's oceans over a massive period of time. The stretch of Atlantic Ocean between the Americas and Europe may undergo a major shift as plate tectonics gradually brings the continents back together.

This geological event, referred to as the Atlantic Ring of Fire, is expected to occur in about 20 million years, an astonishing time frame when measured on the human scale, according to a new paper in the journal Geology.

The complex dancing of these plates has given rise to different geological features over millions of years, a process known as the Wilson cycle. Now, as part of this ongoing cycle, a seismic shift is expected to move the center of tectonic activity from the Mediterranean Sea to the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

For the Atlantic Ocean to eventually narrow and close, the formation of new subduction zones is inevitable. These areas are areas where one tectonic plate pushes beneath another into the Earth's mantle, due to differences in plate density. Typically, this subduction involves an oceanic plate subducting under either a continental plate or another oceanic plate. These subduction zones are known for their dense geology, characterized by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and the creation of deep ocean trenches.

The formation of subduction zones is not easy, given the strong nature of tectonic plates. It requires a plate to break and bend, which is an inherently difficult process. However, the study, which uses advanced computational models to predict future plate tectonics, suggests a major development has occurred. The subduction zone currently located beneath the Strait of Gibraltar in the Mediterranean Sea is expected to migrate into the Atlantic Ocean within the next 20 million years. This migration is expected to create a ring of fire in the Atlantic Ocean similar to that surrounding the Pacific Ocean.

In essence, this scientific revelation not only reveals a profound transformation on a geological time scale, but also highlights the complex and dynamic nature of the Earth's ever-evolving structure.

