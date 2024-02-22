Didn't you feel it? How self-reported earthquake data benefits USGS research





A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt by some people in northern San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday morning.

While the USGS is ready with immediate alerts and information, the agency says self-reporting from local residents also helps provide additional information.

“I think the human experience is a really important part of what we collect,” said Robert DeGroot, spokesman for the USGS Vibrating Alert System.

With advanced instruments and an earthquake early warning system, the science is there to measure earthquakes at depth, but self-reporting helps the USGS prepare in other ways.

“We can use them to understand how to frame our messages about how people can better protect themselves,” De Groot said. “The other thing that's really important is that people are in much more places than there are in seismic instruments.”

For Atascadero residents, the 6:01 a.m. earthquake 17 miles northeast of Paso Robles on Wednesday was strong enough for them to notice.

“At first I thought I was kind of dreaming,” local resident Michael Lowry said. “I woke up a little and felt the bed shaking a little.”

Others have heard about it from coworkers or even pets.

“I didn't feel the quake, but I think my dog ​​felt it because my dog ​​woke me up around 6:00 this morning,” Phil Dunsmore said. “When I entered the office, the staff asked me if I felt the earthquake because they felt it.”

Many, have never felt it or even known about it.

“I didn't feel the quake, and I didn't hear about it until two minutes ago,” the Atascadero resident said.

De Groot says there are several factors that determine what allows you to feel a weak earthquake.

“If you are reading a book or studying, you can feel the smallest kind of vibrations, but if you are doing something, or moving from one place to another, you may not feel anything,” he said. .

Your location can also have an impact, according to De Groot. He says there are 50 earthquakes a day in California, many of which are felt but others not.

If you feel the quake or any other earthquake in the future, you can report your experience yourself on the USGS website.

