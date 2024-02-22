Prime Minister Christopher Luxon lays a wreath at a Christchurch earthquake memorial service





Written by Georgie Hanafin

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon lays a wreath at a memorial service to mark the 13th anniversary of the devastating 2011 Christchurch earthquake. Photograph: Georgie Hanafin/RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has joined a memorial service to mark the 13th anniversary of the devastating 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake killed 185 people and caused widespread damage and destruction, including the collapse of the CTV building on Madras Street.

Dozens of people stood quietly with their heads bowed on the banks of the River Avon as the names of those who lost their lives were read aloud and a bell rang.

Luxon laid a wreath with Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger at the Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial, while people sent fresh cut flowers floating along the river.

Relatives of the 115 people killed in the CTV building were among those who came to remember the disaster, including David Selway, whose sister Susan was killed. He said she was working as a psychiatrist and was visiting a patient in the building when the quake struck just before 1pm.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger lays a wreath at a memorial service to mark the 13th anniversary of the deadly 2011 Christchurch earthquake. Photograph: Georgie Hanafin/RNZ

“I'm sure she would have faced that ordeal, that moment of absolute panic with great force, that's the nature of the person she was. It's sad that people die needlessly, and I think there's a huge lack of justice behind that.” “

A 2012 royal commission found that architect David Harding had made fundamental errors in the design of the building, and criticized its chairman Alan Reay for handing sole responsibility for the design to someone who lacked experience.

Selway said he still wants justice.

“One hundred and fifteen people died in that building. The problems were known in advance. There were several times when the problems were reported to Alan Rhee and Alan Rhee Consulting and he chose to do the bare minimum or nothing. This is sad.”

Dozens stood quietly with their heads bowed on the banks of the River Avon, while the names of those who lost their lives were read aloud and a bell rang. Photo: Georgi Hanafin/RNZ

Family members of some of the people who died in the CTV building collapse held a candlelight vigil at the site on Wednesday evening.

A New Zealand Engineering disciplinary panel heard a complaint against Ray last December, with reserved findings due in April.

Ray has vehemently denied the accusations against him, with his lawyers saying the complaint has no merit and should be dismissed.

Wreaths are laid during a memorial service to mark the 13th anniversary of the devastating 2011 Christchurch earthquake. Photograph: Georgie Hanafin/RNZ

Police did not file charges in connection with the collapse.

