It's Earthquake Preparedness Week. What would a large earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone mean for southwest Missouri?





February is Earthquake Preparedness Month in Missouri – a time when anyone who might be affected by a major earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, or NMSZ, is encouraged to learn more.

The NMSZ extends from northeastern Arkansas, through southeastern Missouri, western Tennessee and western Kentucky to southern Illinois.

A large earthquake along the fault would greatly impact St. Louis, but Memphis would see the most damage, said Matthew McKay, an associate professor at Missouri State University's College of Earth, Environment and Sustainability.

Regarding any impact on southwest Missouri, McKay said: “We are so far away that any kind of seismic energy would dissipate very quickly. We could feel it, but the amount of damage would be very limited because we are only so far away.”

He said a large earthquake could crack some construction in southwest Missouri.

In 1811 and 1812, what is now known as the New Madrid Seismic Zone generated some of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike the United States

An earthquake, estimated today at magnitude 7.5, occurred in northeastern Arkansas on December 16, 1811. According to the US Geological Survey, the second major shock, estimated at magnitude 7.3, occurred in Missouri on January 23, 1812. The earthquake occurred in Missouri on January 23, 1812. The third occurred on February 7, 1812 in Missouri and Tennessee. She added that the earthquakes caused the ground to rise and fall, and opened deep cracks in the ground. According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the quakes destroyed buildings, rang church bells hundreds of miles away, and briefly caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards. McKay said there are no records of how the area that is now Springfield was affected. But he said Springfield is in a good place because the ground is rocky, and there's not a lot of loose soil.

“Sitting on the rock is really good,” he said. “It dissipates that energy, it doesn't amplify it, like river sediment, for example, so the majority of the buildings in the city would be on the lower end of whatever happened.”

Today, the NMSZ experiences an average of about 200 earthquakes each year, although most are too small to be felt. Experts estimate there is a 25 to 40% chance of a major earthquake within the next 50 years, the DNR said.

You can find earthquake preparedness tips at sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness.

