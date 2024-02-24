Water m2.4 | Alaska Earthquake Center





59.4456°N 139.3769°W Depth 25.8 miles (41 km)

This event has not been reviewed by a seismologist

87 miles (141 km) southeast of Icy Bay 110 miles (178 km) southwest of Haines Junction 114 miles (184 km) east of Cape Yakataga 118 miles (191 km) south of Burwash Landing 123 miles (199 km) west of Klukwan 139 miles (225 km) km) northwest of Elfin Cove 139 miles (225 km) west of Haines 143 miles (231 km) west of Skagway 148 miles (239 km) northwest of Gustavus 153 miles (248 km) northwest of Pelican 166 miles (269 km) southwest of Whitehorse 194 miles (314 km) northwest of Juneau Type Magnitude: Ml2 Event type: Tectonic earthquake Setting of the Yakutat Massif The Yakutat microplate is the latest addition to the complex of accreted terranes that make up southern Alaska. The microplate was transported northward along marginal-parallel transform faults, including the Queen Charlotte and Fairweather faults. Eventually, the microplate encountered the southern Alaska continental margin, where continued collision created complex seismic interactions resulting in a highly active seismic belt. Two major earthquakes in 1899 (M8.1 and M8.2) rearranged the terrain in the Yakutat Bay area, resulting in uplift of up to 40 feet and land subsidence of 6 feet. Another notable event in this region was the 1958 M7.7 Lituya Bay earthquake, which ruptured from the head of Yakutat Bay along the entire Fairweather Fault. This earthquake triggered a massive landslide that crashed into Lituya Bay, creating a 1,720-foot tsunami wave. The last major earthquake in the area was the M7.4 Saint Elias earthquake in 1972. In the offshore area, the most prominent structures are the transition fault separating the Yakutat microplate from the Pacific plate and the northern Gulf of Alaska fault zone. A series of powerful earthquakes in the Gulf of Alaska, including M7.7 in 1987 and M7.8 in 1988, produced large ground motions that were felt along the entire coast of southeastern and southern Alaska. The transition fault is not known to have produced large earthquakes except for the 1973 M6.7 event along the southeastern end of the fault. This area has a high level of seismic activity, with hundreds of earthquakes recorded each year, most of which are shallow and located within the 50-mile-wide coastal zone.

