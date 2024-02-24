Horror movie Wes Craven Who Survived the Earthquake





The Big Picture Wes Craven's New Nightmare took a meta approach to A Nightmare on Elm Street, blurring fantasy with reality. New Nightmare puts a new spin on Freddy Krueger, bringing him back to being a terrifying character. The earthquake footage in New Nightmare connected fiction with reality, highlighting the dark side of the industry.

When we think of a 90s horror movie, Scream is the first movie that comes to most people's minds. The Wes Craven-directed film, released in 1996, single-handedly saved a dying film genre, spawning a whole host of successful imitators, such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend, and… “Disturbing Behavior”, “College”, and “Valentine”. While the young, trendy cast and a new iconic villain named Ghostface helped push Scream into modern classic status, it was Kevin Williamson's script that made it stand out. Its meta style of storytelling, which ignores '80s horror tropes, makes Scream a love letter to the past.

As cool as that approach was, Wes Craven would actually do the same thing a few years later with 1994's Wes Craven's New Nightmare. The latest film in the series is set in a world where A Nightmare on Elm Street was just a movie, and stars Heather Langenkamp and Robert Englund portrays variations of their true personalities. If that wasn't real enough, one scene in New Nightmare involved an earthquake occurring, just as it happened in real life, leading to the studio filming the devastation for the film that took the meta to a new level.

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

A demonic force has chosen Freddy Krueger to be their gateway to the real world. Can Heather Langenkamp play Nancy one last time and corner the evil trying to enter our world?

Release date: October 14, 1994

Cast: Heather Langenkamp, ​​Robert Englund, Miko Hughes, Matt Winston, David Newsom.

Running time 112 minutes

Wes Craven took a different approach with “A New Nightmare”

When Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984, it changed the horror genre. The first half of the decade was dominated by silent, masked warriors who could be fun, but were also repetitive. There's only so far you can make a movie where the villain can't express or speak, but Freddy Krueger was the exact opposite. While A Nightmare on Elm Street had its roots in slasher tropes, with heavily murdered sexually active teenagers, it was much more than that. Freddy was supernatural, a man who was murdered and now lives in the dreams of his future victims. If they slept, he would chase them away, and if they died in their dreams, they died in reality. That was an interesting hypothesis, but the best one was Krueger himself. With his burned face and finger knives, he looked terrifying, and he had an attitude too, verbally teasing his prey before killing them.

As the franchise continued, Freddy became so popular that he was transformed into a pop culture icon. The Nightmare on Elm Street movies turned it into a one-liner comedy, and by the early 1990s, with horror dead, 1991's Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare was a very temporary end to it. Three years later, Freddy returns, unable to stay dead, this time led by his creator, the returning Wes Craven, along with final girl Heather Langenkamp. How can she return after her character, Nancy Thompson, died in A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: Dream Warriors?

New Nightmare wasn't just another in a long line of increasingly bad sequels. Craven sought to change his distinctive character. In this movie, the plot is treated as if it were real life, where A Nightmare on Elm Street was just a movie. Langenkamp, ​​Englund and John Saxon (who played Nancy's father, Donald) played versions of their real selves, as Langenkamp and her son Dylan (Miko Hughes) are stalked by an entity taking the form of Freddy Krueger. In 2014, Langenkamp told Buzzfeed: “It's not like we're looking at the audience and winking at them. We're taking the audience into a new spatial relationship with the real lives of the people acting in them.”

RELATED “The Nightmare at the End of the Original Elm Street Almost Killed the Franchise Before It Started” Wes Craven Almost Stealed the World of Freddy Krueger. Freddy Krueger strikes in “New Nightmare” during the earthquake

Langenkamp likened the new nightmare not only to breaking the fourth wall, but to breaking the fourth dimension. Robert Englund, although playing the Entity's version of Freddy Krueger, also plays himself, a man shown enjoying the fame of playing Freddy Krueger. Wes Craven is there too, and now he's writing a new movie based on the nightmares he encounters. He's a guy in a movie writing a movie based on another movie. Scream laughs at horror tropes, but New Nightmare takes itself seriously, and uses that realism not to be clever, but to heighten the scares.

Freddy Krueger may not be the same Freddy Krueger this time around (the makeup is different, and the razor claws are now part of his body), but he's improved. The non-stop jokes are removed, transforming Freddy from being a twisted comedy act into something scary again. Early in the film, he kills Heather's husband (David Newsom), and now turns his sights on her and his son. Heather's reveal is unforgettable. As she sits in bed at night, drinking coffee, dreading sleep just as Nancy was, her bedroom begins to shake from the earthquake. When the shaking stops, she goes to her closet, and out of the darkness comes the new Freddy. “did you miss me?” He asks before attacking Heather. He chases her to the bed, but before he can chop and dice, the rumbling starts again and Freddy disappears.

The film is set in Los Angeles, an area where earthquakes often occur. This led to another movie-like moment when an actual earthquake occurred during filming. The Northridge Earthquake struck on January 17, 1994 at 4:31 a.m. with a magnitude of 6.7. It was the costliest earthquake in U.S. history, causing $20 billion in damage, more than $40 billion in economic losses, and, most tragically, 57 lives lost.

Langenkamp spoke to Buzzfeed about how the studio saw an opportunity to connect New Nightmare's earthquake with the real one. She said:

“Immediately, Warner Bros. was like, ‘How can we use this in our marketing?’” To be able to drive around Los Angeles and get shots of the devastation, everyone was happy about that. But it struck me as if I was in Hollywood.”

In a case of sick irony, New Nightmare's lines are once again blurred between fantasy and reality when B-roll footage of earthquake damage to the film is filmed. This is a financially cheap way to add footage to a film, but Langenkamp said it's not really “free,” referring to tragedy, where people die and buildings are destroyed. Unfortunately, this isn't the only time the film uses a real-life tragedy to its own advantage. Vic Morrow was killed during the filming of Twilight Zone: The Movie in 1983, and although his death isn't in the movie, the moments leading up to it are. While Quake certainly added to New Nightmare's already metatext, it ultimately shows that while the free publicity and influence can be gained, it still comes at a high cost.

Wes Craven's New Nightmare is available to rent on AppleTV.

Rent on AppleTV

