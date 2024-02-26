A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurs under the sea near the coast of Banten: BMKG





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) revealed that the recent earthquake that can be felt this evening in a number of areas in Banten, West Java, including around Jakarta, was caused by subduction activity of continental plates at the bottom of the sea.

BMKG said the 5.7 magnitude quake was roughly similar to a strong earthquake but had no tsunami potential.

“The earthquake that occurred was a type of shallow earthquake due to the subduction activity of the Indo-Australian plate under the Eurasian plate south of Banten,” said part of a written statement distributed by the head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center at BMKG, Daryono, on the evening of Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Daryono updated a number of preliminary data provided by BMKG regarding the earthquake which was recorded as having occurred at 20:07 West Indonesia Time (WIB). He said that the epicenter of the earthquake was at sea, 96 kilometers southwest of Paya, Lebak and Banten. Its depth is 43 km.

The earthquake had the strongest impact on the MMI IV scale in Sorad District, Sukabumi District, West Java. On this intensity scale, the earthquake is described as a daytime earthquake that can be felt by many people in a home, causing, among other things, doors and windows to creak.

The same earthquake was felt in the Pilabuhan Ratu area (Sukabumi, Paya and Malingbing (Banten), as well as in Garut with an intensity scale of III MMI. This is equivalent to the real vibrations that a house feels as if a truck were passing by. According to BMKG, weaker seismic shocks were felt in areas Bandung, Cilacap, Panembang and Sigilis (II-III MMI) and Serang and Limbang (II MMI).

Although it was not included in the BMKG maps, a number of residents in a number of areas surrounding Jakarta, such as Depok, Bekasi and Tangerang, reported that they could also feel the earthquake itself.

Until nearly half an hour had passed, BMKG had not detected any aftershocks. Dariono reminded the public to remain calm and not be affected by issues whose reality cannot be justified. He also advised residents to avoid buildings that were cracked or damaged by the earthquake.

He added: “Make sure and ensure that the building you live in is sufficiently resistant to earthquakes, or that there is no damage due to earthquake vibrations that endanger the stability of the building before returning home.”

Arsian Hasyim (Contributor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1837797/strong-m-5-7-earthquake-occurs-under-sea-near-banten-coast-bmkg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

