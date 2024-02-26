Erdogan pledges to prepare Istanbul to confront earthquakes





Istanbul

Turkish President and Justice and Development Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the ruling Justice and Development Party is determined to strengthen the building stock in Istanbul before a major earthquake hits Turkey's largest city, pledging to solve the traffic problem in Istanbul if its candidate Murat Kurum wins. Municipal elections on March 31.

“With the new projects that we will implement regarding the environment, urbanization, and urban transformation in particular, we will not only make Istanbul earthquake-resistant, but we will make it more beautiful,” Erdogan said in a speech about the inauguration of a new generation of transportation system between the Sirkeci and Kazlişme districts of Istanbul on February 26. : “We will replenish the building stock in Istanbul before the earthquake, which scientists advise us to prepare for without wasting any time.”

The Justice and Development Party's candidate for mayor of Istanbul, Murat Kurum, and Transport Minister Adil Uraloglu, along with other senior officials, also participated in the ceremony. Erdogan noted that they have already drawn up a road map for transforming Istanbul which pledges to create an earthquake-resistant city.

Istanbul lies on one of the major fault lines with constant warnings from geologists and scientists that the city should be prepared for a strong earthquake.

“We know full well that Istanbul will not tolerate neglect. Istanbul is a city you have to dedicate yourself to. Erdogan said that Istanbul is not a city for part-time work, in a clear criticism of the current mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who has been running the city since 2019.

Erdogan said that with the election of Kurum as mayor, Istanbul will get what it deserves in terms of municipal services, stressing that traffic problems in Turkey's largest city have increased significantly in the past five years.

“There are very big problems with mass transportation. They have no interest in solving this problem. Traffic density, which was 47 percent in 2019, has risen to 64 percent,” the president stressed.

Erdogan pledged that the government would build more railway systems across the city to solve Istanbul's traffic problem.

Their Highnesses the leaders celebrate Erdogan's birthday

Meanwhile, leaders of some prominent countries congratulated President Erdogan on his 70th birthday. The Communications Directorate said on February 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called Erdogan to congratulate him on his birthday.

“During the phone conversation, Putin expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for his constructive support in strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Turkey,” the statement read.

