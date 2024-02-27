The shocks were felt in the Boise area





Did you feel the Idaho earthquakes today? Smiths Ferry, Idaho, was reportedly hit by twin earthquakes this morning, sending shockwaves through the Treasure Valley. Al-Nisr residents confirmed that they actually felt the shaking inside their homes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Smiths Ferry at 10:25 a.m. on the morning of Monday, February 26, 2024, reaching a depth of 8 kilometers. Then, at 10:46 a.m., a second magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred, just north of Smith's Ferry and at an approximate depth of 10 kilometers.

Reports poured in from Treasure Valley fans, confirming that they felt the tremors, although the intensity map indicated that the impact was fairly weak in Treasure Valley. The USGS remains the primary source of up-to-date information about these seismic activities.

When was the last earthquake in Idaho?

Interestingly, Idaho experienced a notable earthquake on March 31, 2020, when the Stanley Earthquake (M6.5) occurred about 19 miles northwest of Stanley, according to Idaho Geology. This event triggered a major liquefaction event in Lake Stanley.

Adding to the concerns here in Idaho is the proximity of the “Old Faithful” site in Yellowstone, due to the potential volcanic hazards associated with that. “Old Faithful” is a famous geyser in Yellowstone National Park, located not far from the Idaho border. It is essentially a “supervolcano,” and if it erupts, it could have catastrophic consequences, affecting not only the immediate area but also surrounding areas, including Idaho.

