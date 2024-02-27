West Idaho earthquake felt in Wood River Valley | Blaine County





An earthquake originating near Smiths Ferry, Idaho, shook dishes and furniture across western Idaho and east into the Wood River Valley on Monday morning, February 26.

The 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:25 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was located southwest of Cascade Lake, about 19 miles south of Tamarack Resort and 5.5 miles underground.

The quake was felt “mild” in the Wood River Valley, Mountain Home and Idaho Falls. From “moderately” to “strongly” in Boise, Donnelly and McCall; and “very strongly” in parts of Cascade and Round Valley, according to a USGS community density map.

A total of 1,812 people reported varying degrees of shaking at 10:25 a.m. Twenty-five residents of Hailey or Bellevue and 21 residents of Ketchum or Sun Valley reported mild shaking at 10:25 a.m., according to the USGS.

quotes

“The whole building shook violently and then shook for a minute or two. I felt aftershocks for a few hours after that.”

Alison Briley

Watch the earthquake

Witness Denise Touchstone, who was staying near Horsethief Reservoir in Cascade at the time of the quake, told the Express she saw her photon move toward the wall. She initially attributed the “very strong shaking” to snow falling from the roof.

People closest to the epicenter described the sound as “an artillery shell being fired,” “a semi driving through the house” or “someone hitting the roof with a hammer.”

Witness Alison Braley, in Donnelly, described the sound as a “rolling grumble that got louder”.

The original magnitude 4.9 quake was followed by about 20 smaller aftershocks on Monday, including four tremors recording magnitudes of 2.7, 2.5, 2.8 and 2.7 at 10:46 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12 noon and 5:01 p.m. respectively.

“The whole building shook violently and then shook for a minute or two. I felt aftershocks for a few hours after that,” Briley said.

Earthquakes generally need to reach magnitude 4 before they are considered a threat to buildings and people, according to the USGS.

Based on the agency's fault mapping tool, the quake originated near the Long Valley Fault, which runs north-south along the western shore of Cascade Lake.

The Long Valley Fault is separate from the Sawtooth Fault, which cuts northwest from Chemeketan Campground to Highway 21, traveling below Alturas, Pettit, and Redfish Lakes.

Already on edge due to a deadly viral pandemic, Wood River Valley residents were hit with more tremors Tuesday night by the second-largest earthquake…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mtexpress.com/news/blaine_county/western-idaho-earthquake-felt-in-wood-river-valley/article_0acb730e-d506-11ee-9536-cfda07346a37.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos