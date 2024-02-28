'$150,000' by 2025 – Bitcoin braces for 'unprecedented' price earthquake on Wall Street, boosting Ethereum, XRP and cryptocurrencies





Bitcoin BTC has surged again, reaching within a distance of $60,000 per bitcoin after a top Fidelity executive issued a massive $1.5 trillion bitcoin price prediction.

Subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and “discover the blockchain successes that are poised to generate an additional 1000% gains” ahead of Bitcoin's historic halving next year!

Bitcoin's price has more than doubled over the past six months, boosting Ethereum, XRP XRP and other cryptocurrencies, thanks to a fleet of long-awaited exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are crashing Wall Street — with another huge “catalyst.” Emerging quietly.

Now, after a new batch of emails has revealed “astonishing” information about the identity of bitcoin’s mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto, the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market is poised for “unprecedented institutional adoption,” according to Bernstein analysts.

The historic Bitcoin halving, which is expected to cause chaos in cryptocurrency prices, is just around the corner! Sign up now for your free CryptoCodex – a daily newsletter for traders, investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts that will keep you ahead of the market

More from Forbes 'Real Currency' – Elon Musk Surprisingly Sides With Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett Amid Cryptocurrency Price Volatility By Billy Bambrough

The price of Bitcoin has risen from recent lows of $15,000 per BTC, making Bitcoin a $1 trillion coin. [+] Origin once again and led to a boom in the Ethereum, Ripple and broader cryptocurrency markets.

AFP via Getty Images

“Bitcoin is on an 18-month trajectory to reach $150,000, led by unprecedented institutional adoption,” Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chugani wrote in a note to clients seen by DLNews.

Wall Street giants, led by BlackRock and Fidelity, have been delving into the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market over the past few months, with a handful of spot bitcoin ETFs generating billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.

“It's official…the nine new Bitcoin ETFs broke their all-time trading volume record today with $2.4 billion, barely surpassing the first day, but about double their recent daily average,” Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst, posted. traded in Bloomberg Intelligence, at ).

Sign up now for CryptoCodex — a free daily newsletter for cryptocurrency enthusiasts

More New Emails From Forbes Reveal 'Amazing' Clues About Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's MysteryBy Billy Bambrough

The price of Bitcoin erased almost all of its price collapse in 2022, returning to around $60,000. [+] For every Bitcoin and adding billions of dollars to the Ethereum, Ripple and cryptocurrency market combined.

Forbes digital assets

Meanwhile, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency analysts are eyeing the imminent Bitcoin supply cut, known as the halving, which will result in a lower number of new Bitcoins issued to so-called miners in exchange for maintaining the network.

“Basically, it would be more reasonable to expect a weak performance before the halving, but that is not the case, and investors must accept this reality of a false start to the market due to institutional influx of convenient spot bitcoin ETFs,” FxPro Senior Analyst Alex Kubtsikevich said, In comments via email.

“Demand is also supported by strong risk appetite thanks to all-time highs in major indices.”

The next Bitcoin halving, which occurs approximately once every four years and is the fourth such reduction in Bitcoin supply, is expected to occur in mid-April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/02/28/150000-by-2025-bitcoin-braced-for-an-unprecedented-wall-street-price-earthquake-boosting-ethereum-xrp-and-crypto/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos