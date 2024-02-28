Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Live Event: How to watch the Titan Hand and Earthquake event





Rishabh Sabharwal

❘ Published: 2024-02-28T16:06:14 ❘ Updated: 2024-02-28T16:06:25

Want to watch the Titan Hand and Earthquake live event in Fortnite? Here you can watch the in-game event leading up to the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2.

Players will be taken to the next season of Fortnite, which is said to have a Greek mythology theme, after Chapter 5 of Season 1 concludes on March 8, 2024. Epic has revealed a new Odyssey quest that builds on the lore leading up to Chapter 5. Season 2 in anticipation of the upcoming Fortnite season.

Although players are already feeling tremors throughout the current Fortnite map, several rumors circulating online are making them even more excited. Cracks also appear as a result of these earthquakes near the Destructive Reels point of interest, where players must speak with the Odyssey NPC to complete Mosaic Snapshot challenges.

X/iFireMonkeyYou will feel the vibrations above every hour and notice the cracks on the Fortnite island.

More rumors point to an upcoming event in the game where players can experience earthquakes, see cracks in the ground, encounter a giant hand with a bound chest, and see a blazing tornado with ghostly hands.

If you're wondering how and when to watch the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Live Event, we've got everything you need right here.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Live Event start dates and times

According to several leaks on X, earthquakes will occur every hour on the current Fortnite island until 45 earthquakes/tremors occur. It is rumored that on the forty-sixth earthquake, the hand will emerge from the crack and will continue to grow until it reveals the bound chest and opens it to unleash the fiery tornado.

Related: The best free games to download and play on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

X/iannzits The Titan Hand is also rumored to unleash a fiery tornado into the sky during a Fortnite event.

Here are all the leaked dates and times for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Earthquake and The Hand live event where five additional microcracks will appear in:

Shake 9:10 PM ET (February 27) Shake 18:7 AM ET (February 28) Shake 27:4 PM ET (February 28) Shake 36:1 AM ET (February 29) Shake 45:10 AM ET Eastern (February 29) Shake 46 and the hand appears: 11 a.m. ET (February 29)

Once the hand appears, you will be asked to drop its chains with the rest of the players in the lobby. Once the chains' massive health bar gets low, the chest will drop and unleash a fiery tornado where you'll see ghost hands appear inside.

Although it's still unclear what will happen next, we'll keep you updated here as more information about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event is revealed.

