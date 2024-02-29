Afghanistan | Herat Earthquake – Updated Emergency Appeal No. 2, Appeal No. MDRAF007 – Afghanistan





The sixth revision of the MDRAF007 emergency appeal seeks a total of 120 million Swiss francs, and is currently 40 percent funded. The funding requirement for the Herat Earthquake Operational Strategy amounts to 9 million Swiss francs, of which contributions of 3 million Swiss francs have been recorded as of 31 December 2023. Additional funding contributions are needed to enable the Afghan Red Crescent Society, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to continue Providing humanitarian aid to those affected by earthquakes in Herat Province.

Description of the crisis

On October 7, 2023, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, accompanied by several aftershocks, struck western Afghanistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Zinda Jan area, about 40 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat. The impact was particularly severe in Herat, although the earthquake was felt strongly in four provinces: Badghis, Farah, Ghor and Herat.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported that the earthquakes mostly affected 382 villages in 10 districts (Ghorian, Golran, Gozara, Herat, Injil, Karukh, Kohsan, Koshki Kohna, Rabat Sanji and Zinda Jan). Official data issued by local authorities in October 2023 indicated that more than 2,000 people were killed and more than 9,000 injured. The affected communities experienced significant devastation, including the loss of homes, livestock, agricultural land and sources of livelihood. Immediate humanitarian assistance is needed to help rebuild lives, revive farms, acquire business, social and economic skills, and gradually recover from the tragic consequences of the disaster.

Among the first responders were volunteers and staff from the Afghan Red Crescent Society branch in Herat. It was reinforced with teams from neighboring governorates, with 32 response teams deployed in the affected areas so far. With support from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and partners outside the Movement, the Afghan Red Crescent Society dispatched pre-positioned emergency stocks, carried out life-saving activities, including search and rescue, provided emergency first aid, distributed ready-to-eat food and water, and provided emergency assistance. Shelter and household supplies, and transporting the injured to the hospital. The Afghan Red Crescent Society also provided food parcels, dignity kits and winter supplies.

Furthermore, the Afghan Red Crescent has redirected its approach to focus on various sectors, prioritizing basic needs, livelihoods, health, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene. This strategy includes Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), National Community Development (NSD), and Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI) aspects. Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) will be the preferred method of providing assistance. Recovery interventions will be initiated alongside relief efforts, and a Preparedness for Effective Response (PER) approach has been adopted from the beginning of the operation.

Following the earthquakes of 7 October 2023, the IFRC Secretariat sent emergency shelter and household items, and allocated 750,000 Swiss francs from the IFRC Disaster Response Emergency Fund to support the immediate response of the Afghan Red Crescent Society. In addition, the MDRAF007 emergency appeal has been relaunched to include immediate and recovery needs arising from the earthquakes. The latest revision of the Emergency Appeal includes funding requirements of 9 million Swiss francs for the response to the Herat earthquake. This response is among several other responses supported by the International Federation in the context of the multiple humanitarian crises affecting Afghanistan. From 2024, there are two operational strategies in place as part of the appeal:

• Operational Strategy for Large-Scale Humanitarian Crisis (Protracted Humanitarian Crisis) – time frame ends 31 December 2024.

• Herat Earthquake Operational Strategy – Time frame ends December 31, 2024.

On October 3, 2023, Pakistani authorities ordered all illegal immigrants to leave voluntarily by November 1, 2023. Since September 15, 2023, the daily average of individuals returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan has increased to 4,500 via Spin Boldak (Kandahar) and Turk Ham (Nangarhar) at points transit, compared to an average of 260 individuals per day in the first half of 2023. As of January 6, 2024, 495,073 Afghans have already returned. Forecasts by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) predict that approximately 720,000 unregistered individuals and 50,000 individuals without proof of registration cards may return from Pakistan by July 2024. In response, the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies Red 750,000 Swiss francs from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (MDRAF013) to support the Afghan Red Crescent Society in conducting a multi-sectoral response, such as establishing humanitarian service points, providing primary health care, including vaccination, drinking water and temporary latrines, and implementing risk communication and engagement activities Community and accountability activities for 50,000 people on the borders of Torkham and Spin Boldak Shaman.

