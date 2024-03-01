Fortnite Titan Hand Earthquake – Pandora's Box event live event time – February 29 – March 2024





Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite live event that is supposed to start on February 29, 2024 or perhaps early March.

We're just over a week away from the new season of Fortnite; Chapter 5 Season 2.

The Battle Royale game mode hasn't seen much from Epic Games this season with less new content than we've seen compared to previous seasons.

Epic has focused on the other three game modes it launched at the end of last year.

Over the past couple of months, Epic has introduced a number of new features and items to LEGO Fortnite along with a new season for the Festival game mode.

However, Battle Royale players have been excited about the leaked Titan Hand mini live event which is supposed to go live sometime today.

There have been numerous leaks about the February/March Fortnite Hand live event, and here's everything you need to know including the expected live date and what to expect.

Fortnite Earthquake Titan Hand live event on February 29, 2024

If you haven't been keeping up with all the leaks and teasers, the next season of Fortnite will be related to Greek mythology and will likely be called Fortnite Odyssey.

Teasers for the new season confirm that we'll be getting Ares, Zues, Hades, and Medusa looks, with more to be confirmed.

Here's a look at one of the teasers:

We've seen Greek mythology-related Fortnite skins being offered as part of the survey skins, so you have a good idea of ​​what next season's skins will look like.

Here are the scout skins that will likely be in next season's Battle Pass:

Via ChinaBR

Among all the information about the skins, data miners leaked some information regarding a mini Fortnite live event that is expected to go live today, February 29, 2024, or in early March.

We've been getting earthquakes in Fortnite over the past few days, and some cracks have appeared in the Chapter 5 Season 1 map.

The leaks confirm that these earthquakes will lead to the appearance of Titan's lava hand outside the entire area shown above.

The Fortnite hand will have a Pandora's Box inside it, and when the box opens, there will be more small “chaos” events around the map including thunder, tornadoes, and more earthquakes.

We will be able to watch the giant's hand emerge from the lava cracks directly in-game.

In order to open Pandora's Box in Fortnite, players will need to work together to shoot the chains to knock them down and then open Pandora's Box.

Fortnite Hand Live Event Start Time – February/March 2024

Fortnite leakers are usually very accurate when it comes to predicting the start time of Fortnite live events

However, this was not the case with the Fortnite Titan Hand mini live event.

The event was expected to go live today at 11am ET/4pm UTC.

Although the event hasn't started yet, Epic has updated the Titan Hand's final Quake kill zone to 10 metres, so players will need to make sure they're farther away from the hand to ensure they don't get wiped out.

There's a good chance the event will go live tomorrow at 12pm ET/5pm UTC.

Update: Here's an update tip from one of the developers

Update 2:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortniteinsider.com/fortnite-titan-hand-earthquake-live-event-time-pandoras-box-february-29-march-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos