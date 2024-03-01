Stardew Valley: Earthquake event explained





The earthquake event in Stardew Valley was confusing at first. This happens unexpectedly, and at first glance appears to have no apparent effect on gameplay or story. However, closer examination reveals big changes in the game after the alarming earthquake. This guide provides comprehensive guidance for the entire experience and outlines the modifications that occur in the city following this phenomenon.

Related Stardew Valley: How to Get Crystal Fruit Here is where you can find Crystal Fruit in Stardew Valley, and how to use them to increase profits. What is an earthquake event?

An earthquake is a random, scripted event scheduled to occur on the third night of elemental summer. After the event, you receive a notification informing you of the earthquake that occurred the night before. However, when examining both the farm and the town, everything appears to be in excellent condition. The only change after the event is the inclusion of a new section on the map, located in the northern area.

What happens after an earthquake?

After the earthquake, the map expands. The next morning, head to the Mountain Area and explore the path behind the Carpenter's Shop to reveal a new area. The huge boulder that was previously blocking the stairs will disappear, giving access to a whole new section of the map.

What does an earthquake event unlock?

The summer earthquake clears the railway track, opening up a new area. Within this unexplored area, you'll discover the train station, spa, witch's swamp, and summit. The station is a reward collection point for random train loot. In addition, the spa acts as a place to restore energy and replenish your stamina.

The other two areas – Witch Swamp and Summit – are inaccessible after the event. To unlock it, you must complete wizard quests and achieve the completion status (100% of the game).

What can you find on railways after an earthquake?

The most profitable spoils in the railway area are derived from passing trains. Every day passengers drop resources and valuables near the station, giving you a 24-hour window to collect them. Additionally, there are other forgeable items and drops scattered throughout this area, including Daffodil, Blackberry, and Crocus. (See table below for details.)

season

Stuff

spring

Daffodils, dandelions, leeks, rice shoots

summer

Sweet peas, spice berries, grapes,

He falls

Wild plum, blackberry, hazelnut

winter

Winter root, snow yam, crystal fruit, saffron

The whole year

Prehistoric artifact

Trains are likely to pass through the city daily between 9am and 6pm. However, their arrival is subject to RNG (random number generation), making it unpredictable when they will pass through.

Stardew Valley

Released February 26, 2016

Developer(s) ConcernedApe

Publisher(s) ConcernedApe

Genre(s): RPG, Simulation

Local multiplayer, online multiplayer

Engine ownership

ESRB E for All (fantasy violence, mild gore, mild language, simulated gambling, alcohol and tobacco use)

How long does it take to overcome 53 hours?

X|S enhanced number

File Size: Xbox Series 1 GB (November 2023)

MetaScore 89

The split screen orientation is vertical or horizontal

Number of players 1-4

Verified for Steam Deck compatibility

Support local co-op for 1 to 4 players

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/stardew-valley-earthquake-event-when-it-happens-guide/

