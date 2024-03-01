The UAE opens 300 housing units in Syria for earthquake survivors





The UAE has opened hundreds of housing units to shelter families displaced by last year's earthquake in Syria.

About 300 housing units were opened, as part of a project to build 1,000 homes in the city of Latakia, western Syria.

The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the units will provide shelter for about 1,500 people.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred near the Turkish-Syrian border in the early hours of February 6 last year killed at least 50,000 people in Turkey and more than 7,000 in Syria.

This was followed by a second earthquake of equal strength, with a series of aftershocks that increased the devastation.

Thousands of homes were destroyed, leaving survivors at the mercy of harsh winter conditions.

The UAE housing project is part of Operation Gallant Night 2 implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which aims to support those affected by the earthquake.

The Emirates Red Crescent team also laid the foundation stone for another residential project that will include 500 homes. Photo: WAM

A team led by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, laid the foundation stone for another project that will include 500 homes.

It will also provide residents with a school complex, a mall, a mosque, a medical center and other infrastructure services.

A relief ship carrying 196 tons of medical equipment and supplies was also sent to Syria, in addition to buses and a plane carrying medical aid and medicines to support the government and the medical sector in the country.

In Latakia, the Emirates Red Crescent Initiative has so far provided medical equipment and supplies, 10 buses, medical furniture and medicines worth 40 million dirhams ($10.8 million). Seven hospitals serving more than nine million people have benefited from this.

About 40 schools were repaired and renovated, and 277 computers, 204 desks, 60 dental chairs, and six mobile x-ray machines were provided.

Al Mansouri said that the projects reflect the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s commitment to its humanitarian mission to support the Syrian people and improve their living conditions after the earthquake.

Updated: March 1, 2024, 5:50 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/01/uae-opens-300-housing-units-in-syria-for-earthquake-survivors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos