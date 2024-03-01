UnipolSai tries again with €100 million Azzurro Re II 2024 earthquake cat bond





Italian primary insurer UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA has returned to the catastrophe bond market and is seeking €100 million in earthquake reinsurance protection through the Azzurro Re II DAC cat bond issue (Series 2024-1), Artemis has learned. This new cat bond will be the fifth bond listed in our comprehensive deal directory to be sponsored by UnipolSai.

The last time UnipolSai was in the catastrophe bond market was in 2022, when the company attempted to secure a similar €100 million tranche of collateralized reinsurance through the Azzurro Re II 2022-1 earthquake bond.

However, after being in the market with this deal for several weeks through April and into May 2022, it eventually became clear that its issuance had been cancelled, due to conditions in the ILS market and broader capital markets, as well as the impact of that deal. It was on the appetite of investors.

Around that time, the cat bond market saw a significant widening of spreads and investors became very selective about the cat bond trades they backed.

Not all new cat bond deals proposed at the time went away, and UnipolSai's 2022 cat bond was one of those that did, and so the company elected to halt this issuance, with a plan to return to the cat bond market once conditions stabilize and capacity increases. It was available.

Now, with catastrophe bonds and broader capital market conditions much more conducive to strong execution, UnipolSai is back to issue an Azzurro Re II 2024-1 that is only slightly changed, we understand.

The Irish designated activity company Azzurro Re II DAC will issue a single tranche of catastrophe bond notes which will be offered for sale to investors and the proceeds of this sale will be used to secure an earthquake reinsurance agreement between the issuing company and UnipolSai.

The target size for this Series 2024-1 issuance is €100 million and we recognize that the volume is unlikely to increase beyond this, as the coverage of the Azzurro Re II 2024-1 bonds will span a €100 million layer of UnipolSai's reinsurance tower.

The earthquake reinsurance protection these new cat bonds will provide closely resembles the previously successful 2020 issuance and stalled 2022 deal structure.

The reinsurance cover will be on an indemnity and per-event basis, covering claims relating to earthquakes affecting Italy and neighboring countries, but with the covered business and therefore exposure base predominantly within UnipolSai's home country of Italy.

We're told the coverage term will be over four years, with the due date scheduled for early April 2028.

The targeted issuance of EUR 100 million of Azzurro Re II DAC's Series 2024-1 Class A notes will cover the EUR 100 million layer of UnipolSai's reinsurance tower, with EUR 250 million of losses attached and EUR 350 million exhausted, we understand.

Sources tell us the 201-24 bonds will have an initial PE of 3.02%, an expected initial loss of 2.46%, and are being offered to cat bond investors with coupon guidance in a range of 5.75% to 6.5%.

For comparison, the 2020 Azzurro Re II bond had an expected loss of 1.84%, so was slightly riskier, and was ultimately priced to provide investors with a 4.5% coupon on issuance, while the unsuccessful 2022 issue had an expected loss of 1.5% and was offered With a price guidance of 2.5% to 3%.

On a market multiple basis, 2024 cat bond pricing looks close to the 2020 deal, but higher than the multiple offered in 2022.

It is good to see UnipolSai back in the catastrophe bond market, demonstrating that the insurer continues to see capital markets as a key source of diversifying peak catastrophe risk reinsurance protection for its business.

You can read all about the Catastrophe Bonds Azzurro Re II DAC (Series 2024-1) from UnipolSai and every other Cat Bonds deal in our comprehensive Artemis Deals Guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artemis.bm/news/unipolsai-tries-again-with-e100m-azzurro-re-ii-2024-earthquake-cat-bond/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos