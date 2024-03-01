One year after the Syria/Türkiye earthquake, the church is being rebuilt





Syria – One year after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria/Turkey in February 2023, large numbers of people are still mourning, recovering or rebuilding their lives. The Open Doors program highlights some of the Christians who have been directly affected.

Kamal – Latakia, Syria:

It is terrifying and sad to remember the night of February 6th. I can't describe how terrifying it was. The only thing I could do at that time was to pray to God.

Dina – Latakia, Syria:

To be honest, it was a difficult time for everyone, a very difficult day. We had to leave our homes due to huge earthquakes and aftershocks.

Antoine Deeb – Latakia, Syria:

We opened the doors to all Syrian people, from all backgrounds and sects. If it were not for you, we would not have been able to feed them, provide them with water and warmth.

Lina – Aleppo, Syria:

Thanks to God and the church, and thanks to all the support and donations, we were able to return and restore the homes.

Antoine:

Your support encourages us to remain here in this blessed land even after so many of our children and people are gone. May God bless you. Thank you.

About Open Doors UK

For more than 60 years, Open Doors UK has worked in the world's most repressive countries, empowering Christians who are persecuted for their beliefs. The Open Doors Foundation equips persecuted Christians in more than 60 countries through programs such as Bible and Gospel Development, Advancement of Women and Children, and Restoration of the Christian Community.

Read more news about nonprofits/faith organizations, Christian ministry, and human services at Mission Fund.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://missionsbox.org/news/one-year-since-the-syria-turkey-earthquake-the-church-is-rebuilding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos