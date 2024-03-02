San Jose Earthquakes 2024 season: Here's what fans can expect on and off the field for the team's 50th year





SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — The 50th anniversary of Earthquakes football will be celebrated starting this weekend in San Jose.

Two professional soccer teams will call PayPal Park home this year, but the original tenants will return this weekend.

The 2024 season for the San Jose Earthquakes begins with a California Clásico matchup against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“It's a game we take very personally,” Earthquakes coach Lucie Gonzalez said. “The fans do it, we do it, and the players, the new players are engaged – they understand the history. We want to take care of it in front of our fans. Rain or shine, they will come and give us a lot.” “They were great last year and we want to make them proud.”

Unfortunately, fans watched as the Quakes fell short of the championship last season after a first-round exit.

More: Excitement builds as FIFA's Super Bowl heads to the Bay Area in 2026

But the players' confidence was not shaken. They know the chances to win it all are out there.

“Last season, we missed the details, and that is something we have to overcome this year,” SG Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel said. “We will be ready for the playoffs.”

“I don't want to call it pressure,” SG Earthquakes midfielder Christian Espinosa said. “It's motivation. At the end of the day, we play 11v11 on the pitch. Anything can happen.”

This is what you can expect on the field. But off the field, we'll also have to see what fans can expect here at PayPal.

Fun, delicious and from California is the theme of the menu this year.

From Psycho Donuts to lobster mac and cheese, there will be something for every fan.

MORE: Bay FC announces 2024 team schedule for inaugural season with NWSL

“We are really looking forward to providing our fans with all the in-stand experiences from the concessions, from the time they enter the stadium until they leave,” Oak View Group Hospitality associate. General Manager Brian Lyon said. “We're bringing a lot of classic games locally from the Bay Area as well as the California coast. So, there's a lot of fun, fresh new elements for fans in the games.”

Why not? It's a special year.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the Earthquakes series.

All parts of the organization, from the fan experience to the players themselves, want to make sure this year is a great one for San Jose.

“It is a club with a great history, and many good players who have played here in this stadium,” Espinosa said. “It is our responsibility to represent San Jose in the best way possible.”

And it all starts on Saturday at PayPal Park with a 7:30pm match against LA Galaxy.

If you're using the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/san-jose-earthquakes-2024-50th-season-paypal-park-california-clasico/14480635/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos