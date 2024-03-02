Misinformation spread online after the Noto earthquake in Japan





Friday marks two months since the devastating earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan. The disaster has highlighted misinformation.

NHK found that on the day of the earthquake and the following day, there were at least 23 social media posts that had been viewed more than 10,000 times each.

They included specific headlines and calls for help, some of which contained misleading information.

“My husband's legs are trapped and he can't get out. Emergency calls will not be answered,” one post read. The information in this post has been confirmed to be fake.

NHK spoke with Kido Masahiko, a resident of the address mentioned in the post. He says that he was at a colleague's house at the time of the disaster.

Kido says that the earthquake damaged the columns of his house, but his family members who were there were not harmed.

Three days later, the same account posted: “My husband has died.” The posts were viewed about 72 million times.

Kiddo described the misinformation as a “nuisance.” “As a survivor of the disaster, I hope such things will never happen again,” he said.

There have also been instances where emergency responders were dispatched to a location based on false information contained in a post.

One person called for help after noticing a post claiming a person was buried under rubble. The post included an address in Kaga.

A team of emergency workers immediately went to the site after receiving the call. But they found no evidence of any emergency at the address mentioned, where a storage facility was located. A Kaga Fire Department official warned that sending rescuers based on a false alarm could prevent them from reaching those in real need of help.

A Japanese company that verifies the authenticity of social media posts has formed a team of experts that relays the information to Ishikawa Prefectural officials.

Experts verify the address mentioned in a post by cross-referencing it using a map. They also check the account's profile and previous posts to see if the individual is already on the site.

Experts say social media companies need to consider introducing a system to identify false information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20240301_23/

