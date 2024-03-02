One in eight people are now living with obesity





A new study published by the Lancet shows that in 2022, more than 1 billion people worldwide will now be living with obesity. Worldwide, obesity among adults has more than doubled since 1990, and quadrupled among children and adolescents (ages 5 to 19). The data also shows that 43% of adults will be overweight in 2022. The study also shows that although malnutrition rates have fallen, it is still a public health challenge in many places, particularly in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. The countries with the highest combined rates of undernutrition and obesity in 2022 were the Pacific and Caribbean island states and those in the Middle East and North Africa. Malnutrition, in all its forms, includes malnutrition (wasting, stunting, malnutrition), inadequate vitamins or minerals, overweight and obesity. Malnutrition is responsible for half of the deaths of children under the age of 5, and obesity can cause non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some types of cancer. WHO contributed to the data collection and analysis of this study. The full data set is now also spreading via Global Health Observatory. “This new study highlights the importance of preventing and managing obesity from early life to adulthood, through diet, physical activity and appropriate care, as appropriate,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Getting back on track to meet global obesity targets will require the work of governments and communities, supported by evidence-based policies from WHO and national public health agencies. What is important is that it requires the cooperation of the private sector, which must be responsible for the health effects of its products”. Obesity is a complex chronic disease. The causes are well known, as are the interventions needed to contain the crisis, which are supported by solid evidence. However, they are not enforced. At the World Health Assembly in 2022, the member states adopted WHO Acceleration Plan to End Obesitywhich supports country-level action until 2030. To date, 31 governments are now leading the way in tackling the obesity epidemic by implementing the plan. The basic interventions are: activities to support healthy practices from day one, including the promotion, protection and support of breastfeeding;

regulations on harmful traffic of food and drinks to children;

school food and nutrition policies, including initiatives to regulate the sale of products high in fat, sugar and salt near schools;

fiscal and price policy to promote healthy eating;

nutrition labeling policies;

public education and awareness campaigns about healthy eating and exercise;

physical activity standards in schools; and

integration of obesity prevention and management services into primary health care. “There are significant challenges in implementing policies that aim to ensure affordable access to healthy nutrition for all and create environments that promote physical activity and generally healthy lifestyles for all,” said Dr. Francesco Branca, Director of WHO's Department of Nutrition and Food Security and one of the co-authors of the study. “Countries should also ensure that health systems integrate obesity prevention and management into the core package of services.” Solving the problem of malnutrition requires multisectoral action in agriculture, social protection and health, in order to reduce food insecurity, improve access to clean water and sanitation, and ensure universal access to basic nutrition interventions.

