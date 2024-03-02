What is most suitable for measuring earthquakes?





Earth's movements can be measured using several scales, the most famous of which is the Richter scale. Cristina Espinosa Chile Meteorite 03/02/2024 13:00 6 minutes

The Richter scale, a scale for measuring the strength of an earthquake, developed by American seismologists Charles F. Richter and Benno Gutenberg in 1935, the star tool for calculations during the twentieth century. However, it began to disappear almost from moment to moment and appeared in alternative abbreviations such as Mw or Mww. Have scientists stopped using the Richter scale? Is it wrong to do that?

According to the National Center for Seismology (CSN), there are at least seven ways to estimate the size of an earthquake. Not all organisms use the same thing, and some can use more than one.

The Richter scale, or local magnitude (Ml), measures the energy released by an earthquake from its epicenter, which is the point on the surface directly above the epicenter or focus of motion. It is a logarithmic scale in which each number represents an intensity ten times greater than the previous one. Therefore, the difference between magnitude 3 and 5 would be 100 times more energy, and between 3 and 6, about 1000 times more.

The local magnitude is the one that can be estimated most quickly, because it is based on the waves that are first detected at each local station. Therefore, the National Seismological Center uses it, for example, to obtain the initial calculation of the earthquake. However, it is not good for all ears.

From a magnitude of up to 5.5 or 6, the Richter scale is saturated, meaning that if earthquakes are very large, they generate seismic waves that this scale cannot measure, so it does not reflect the actual size of the earthquake. Therefore, CSN corrects its first measurements using the momentum magnitude, known as Mw. This formula calculates the size of the crack and the average displacement that occurred in the rupture.

Magnitude scales used by the National Seismological Center. Image: CSN.

The Richter scale is still used and is useful in measuring earthquakes with a magnitude of less than 6. In addition, since it has been a way to measure earthquakes for a long time, it is used to be able to compare with ancient earthquakes.

What will never be correct is to say “Richter scores”, because it is a logarithmic scale and is non-gradient. A sliding scale takes two values ​​and divides that range into equal parts (such as a percentile), but on a logarithmic scale, in this case, each number increases the size by ten.

Other metrics

In addition to Mw (the current size) we can find the abbreviation Mww when we review information about land sections. Both estimate the magnitude of the moment, the difference being that the former uses the Brunn (Mw) model, which uses the displacement spectrum as a function of the frequency of the internal waves. It is useful in moderate-magnitude earthquakes, because it uses seismic records close to the seismic source.

Mww, on the other hand, uses a long-period wave called W phase, ranging from 200 to 1000 seconds, to estimate Mw in large-magnitude events. Other formulas for estimating magnitude are surface waves (Ms) and internal waves (Mb), but they are not currently used by CSN.

Mercalli scale of earthquake intensity

Do we understand what it means for an earthquake to be 5 or 7 degrees strong? Although we live in a seismic country like Chile – and we can say that we can already tell when the magnitude of an earthquake is higher – what we are actually qualified to measure is its intensity.

Earthquakes can also be measured according to their effects, and the Mercalli scale is used for them.

This is why the Mercalli seismic scale is used, which qualifies an earthquake in terms of the effects it has on the environment. This scale uses Roman numerals, so an I means people don't feel any movement, but a V is actually quite strong and almost everyone in the area can perceive the tremor. The eighth earthquake is already devastating and the twelfth earthquake is severe.

News source: National Center for Seismology (CSN).

