



The LA Galaxy will be looking to pull off a disappointing result despite their promising performance when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

The Galaxy (0-0-1, 1 point) dominated long periods of their 1-1 draw against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami last Sunday, but were unable to put enough distance between themselves and the Heron.

Eventually, Messi combined with former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba to equalize in second-half stoppage time after Galaxy's Dejan Jovelic had scored earlier in the second half.

“When he and Alba communicate like that, it's ridiculous,” Los Angeles manager Greg Vanney said after the match. “It's really difficult to defend, and Alba is very good at finding Messi when he moves like that. Unfortunately, he got away from us for a split second, and that became the difference.”

Earlier, Los Angeles' Riqui Puig saved a penalty kick and failed to convert on two other occasions, and wingers Joseph Bentsil and Gabriel Beck also failed to score in their MLS debut.

Meanwhile, San Jose (0-1-0, 0 points) suffered a 2-1 defeat to FC Dallas despite taking an early lead on a Benjamin Kekanovic goal. Dallas was also playing without last year's top scorer Jesus Ferreira or newcomer Petar Musa.

In a relatively even game, it was Dante Cele's 94th-minute goal off Sebastien Lletget's rebound that proved the difference.

On the plus side, Quakes striker Amal Pellegrino, who was included on a permanent transfer from Norwegian giants Bodø/Glimt in February, made his debut as a substitute in the 74th minute. Although he may not be physically ready to play for 90 minutes, the coach expressed Lucie Gonzalez appreciated what the 33-year-old did in his short appearance.

“(Amahl) still understands the players, the team, the locker room and the league,” Gonzalez said. “But even in the little time he's had, he's shown that he's dangerous. He's shooting the ball, making great runs out of the back, and he's going to get better. He's got a proven goalscoring record, and I believe in that.” “It will be transferred.”

