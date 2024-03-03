Christchurch City Council is urging owners of earthquake-damaged buildings to clean up





Following this week's update, 13 previously listed sites now have what the council described as a “commitment to action”.

Officials and building owners remain in close contact.

“It's really frequent, maybe monthly. We're trying to encourage them to make progress in those locations,” Rendall said.

One such location, Harley Chambers, received new owners in August.

After years of problems with heritage listing, it will soon be put down to make way for a new project.

“When we bought it, we had an open mind about it,” said Michael Doig, director of Citadel Property. “We've spent a lot of our careers salvaging damaged buildings.”

“The interior is without a doubt the worst building I have ever seen in my career.”

Time may be moving slowly, but progress is starting to add up.

Demolition works in Cathedral Square will allow the Rydges to be redeveloped this year.

The Holiday Inn gap is also being filled with new commercial properties.

“I think the certainty of some of the major projects like the stadium, and even metro sports being close to completion, gives the private sector a lot of confidence,” Doig said.

“It's an incredibly exciting crossroads, I guess you could say, we've finally got the momentum going,” said Jonathan Little, director of Citadel Property.

As some spaces stopped, patience began to wear thin.

“We realize how complex the situation is and that owners have to think about the economics and rent it out. But we really encourage them to think about developing it,” Rendall said.

“We need activity in the city, not tombstones,” Little added.

It is clear that the scars of Christchurch's past are now starting to fade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2024/03/christchurch-city-council-pushes-owners-of-earthquake-damaged-buildings-to-clean-up.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos