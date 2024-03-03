Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Everything you might want to know about the upcoming live event





As Fortnite fans gear up for the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has sparked excitement by announcing an amazing live event featuring Titan Hand and Earthquake. The event, set to take place amid seismic activity on the island, marks the transition into the game's next season, which is rumored to embrace a Greek mythology theme, Dexerto reports. Earthquake and the Living Hand Event Details The current season, Chapter 5, Season 1, is scheduled to end on March 8, 2024. Before the new season debuts, players are already experiencing tremors and witnessing cracks appear near the Ruined Reels point of interest. These notches are integral to completing the Mosaic Snapshot Challenges, which require interaction with the Odyssey NPC. Rumors and speculation are rife among the Fortnite community, fueled by leaks and teasers. Players can expect a groundbreaking event featuring earthquakes, fissures in the terrain, a massive giant hand holding a bound chest, and a fiery tornado sweeping through ghostly hands. Event Schedule According to leaks, tremors are scheduled to occur at the top of every hour until 45 earthquakes/tremors have occurred. It is expected that during the 46th earthquake, the hand will emerge from a crack and gradually expand, eventually revealing the bound box and opening the fire tornado. How to participate? To watch the live event, players need to log into the Battle Royale and Zero Build lobby at the top of each hour and head to the Ruined Reels point of interest. This location is where the final rift is expected to generate a sonic pulse, unveiling the Titan Hand. Event Dates and Times The Earthquake and The Hand live event will be revealed across multiple dates and times: Shake @ 12am ET (February 29) Shake @ 9am ET (March 1) Shake @ 6pm ET (March 1) Shake At 3 AM ET (March 2) Shake at 12 PM ET (March 2) Shake at 1 PM ET (March 2) Titan's hand appears: 2 PM ET (March 2)

During the event, players must cooperate to drop the chains holding the chest. Once the chains are destroyed, the chest will descend, unleashing a fiery tornado and revealing the ghostly hands inside.

FAQ: When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Live Event start? The live event begins with tremors occurring hourly on the current Fortnite island until 45 earthquakes/tremors occur.

How can I participate in the live event? To participate, enter the Battle Royale and Zero Build lobby at the top of each hour and head to the Ruined Reels point of interest to watch the in-game event.

