Kiwi Earthquake innovations have been tested on one of the world's largest tremor tables





Monday, March 4, 2024, 11:04 AM Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Real-world seismic testing on three-storey buildings at one of the world's largest seismic laboratories has produced amazing results and approvals for New Zealand Engineering Solutions.

With support from EQC Toka Tū Ake and a number of New Zealand research agencies, Kiwi engineers worked closely with their Chinese counterparts at Tongji University in Shanghai to test a variety of New Zealand innovations on one of the world's largest shaking tables. Planet, as part of the ROBUST (RObust Building SysTems) project.

Professor Greg McRae, from the University of Canterbury, explains that the scale of testing at the International Earthquake Engineering Laboratory in Shanghai would be impossible in New Zealand, and the collaboration has provided impressive results and endorsement of New Zealand and Chinese engineering solutions.

“New Zealand is at the forefront of earthquake engineering, but we will never be able to test our solutions on a three-storey building in a seismic laboratory back home,” says McRae, who is the project coordinator between the Chinese and New Zealand agencies. , including EQC, BRANZ, University of Auckland, University of Canterbury, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), HERA Foundation, QuakeCoRE, and the Building Innovation Partnership.

A number of innovative connections have been tested to reduce damage to buildings and increase seismic resistance beyond the shaking of the Canterbury Earthquake, along with some non-structural building elements such as partition walls, sprinklers and roofs.

MacRae says the test will end this month and will give researchers and engineers a trove of data to analyze over the coming months.

Dr Natalie Balfour, Head of Research at EQC, says ROBUST is a great example of how funders with different special interests can come together to enable world-leading research.

“EQC is particularly interested in how this research can lead to more earthquake-resistant buildings. Some of the technology being tested through ROBUST is already in use in buildings across Aotearoa, so it is important to understand how it will behave in future earthquakes. These findings will help design Buildings to withstand large earthquakes and minimize damage.

“One solution tested in Shanghai was sliding hinge connections developed by Professor Charles Clifton and refined at other New Zealand universities, including Dr Shahab Ramhormouzian from Auckland University of Technology who received the EQC's Ivan Skinner Award in 2022 for fine-tuning this construction connection.” “Transformational.”

The sliding joint has been welcomed and used by engineers in New Zealand and abroad, but Dr Ramhormozian says the rigorous testing in Shanghai is an important endorsement for the engineering world.

“We know that these new solutions work, but we can never test them to the level that we were able to do in China, so for engineers and building developers, it is very important to give them confidence that these connections will withstand severe earthquakes like this. As we are seeing in New Zealand “

Project coordinator Professor McRae says the collaboration with China not only validated existing engineering solutions, but also gave his colleagues deeper knowledge about how to design, validate and improve systems.

“The work, which uses widely deployed technology developed in New Zealand, and is complemented by new resources and ideas from Chinese colleagues, creates a win-win situation, which we hope will save lives and protect infrastructure around the world.”

