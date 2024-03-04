Noto earthquake evacuation data shows lesson learned from the large 2011 earthquake





Yomiuri Shimbun archive photo, the coastal area hit by the tsunami in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on January 6.

Many people fled to higher ground immediately after the Noto Peninsula earthquake to escape the tsunami that followed, according to people flow data analyzed by the Yomiuri Shimbun.

The 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake prompted revisions to tsunami hazard maps in Ishikawa Prefecture, apparently increasing residents' awareness of tsunami danger. Some survivors of the recent quake said the 2011 quake served as a lesson for them, reinforcing the importance of immediate evacuation.

Agoop Corp, a Tokyo-based information services company subsidiary of SoftBank Corp, used anonymized cell phone location data to show the flow of people immediately before and after the Jan. 1 earthquake that struck at 4:10 p.m.

The newspaper's analysis of the data showed a clear increase in the flow from coastal residential areas to evacuation centers about five minutes after the earthquake in the Ida and Tada areas of Suzu, Prefecture. Evacuation centers – such as Ida High School – are located on hills between 15 meters and 25 meters above sea level.

The prefectural government revised its tsunami forecasts after the 2011 earthquake saw severe tsunami damage, and the Suzhou City government created a hazard map in 2018, predicting that the tsunami would reach the area in about 20 minutes.

Data from NTT Docomo Inc.'s mobile spatial statistics showed. The moving population based on cell phone location data also estimates that the population around Ida High School between 5pm and 6pm was three times what was seen between 3pm and 4pm. Suzhou has also seen an increase in floating populations on higher ground, while numbers have declined significantly in lower-elevation areas along the coast.

A 68-year-old man in Suzhou said: “I learned a lot from the 2011 earthquake and other disasters in the past, and I urged people to escape to higher ground in case of a major earthquake. The fact that we called out to each other may have contributed to the speed of the evacuation.” .

The recent earthquake killed 241 people. Of the 139 victims whose names were published by the prefecture with the consent of their families, two were killed by the tsunami.

Yomiuri Shimbun

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/noto-peninsula-earthquake/20240304-172569/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos