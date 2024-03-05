A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Canakkale, and was felt by residents of Istanbul and the surrounding areas





A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul and its surrounding areas on Monday, and the epicenter of the quake was reported in Çanakkale, according to preliminary information released by the Disaster and Emergency Management Department.

Okan Tuysuz, a seismic expert, described the seismic activity between Çanakkale and Bega as a continuous phenomenon similar to a “seismic storm.” He pointed out, “It would not be wrong to call it a 'seismic storm'. It occurs when earthquakes of different strengths with the same strength occur.” Such events generally consist of medium and small earthquakes, Toysuz emphasized, saying: “They generally do not produce destructive earthquakes.”

He revealed that the epicenter of the earthquake was located between Gonen and Kalkim, the area where a branch of the North Anatolia Fault ruptured in 1953. Toysuz noted that due to the build-up of insufficient pressure since 1953, there was little expectation of a major earthquake in Turkey. Region. He stated that although the earthquake was felt in Istanbul, Bursa and Tekirdağ to some extent, it was unlikely to cause any major damage.

He also explained the unpredictability of aftershocks and tremors during seismic storms, saying: “Many earthquakes occur in a complex manner. After 4.9 in this region, it is possible for earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.9 and 4.0 to occur. If it is in the form of a seismic storm, earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0 and above are possible.” Above is also common in the area.”

Regarding Çanakkale's earthquake preparedness, Tuysuz commented: “Çanakkale, like all of Turkey, is not prepared for earthquakes. The epicenter of the earthquakes is located some distance from Çanakkale. There are villages and areas nearby, such as Biga and Gonen. Even if 5.0 magnitude earthquakes occur, no We think it will cause damage. We do not expect this earthquake to cause damage under normal circumstances.”

Toysuz stressed the importance of monitoring the acceleration values ​​of seismic waves, highlighting that the low acceleration values ​​felt in Istanbul indicate minimal impact. However, he warned that repeated earthquakes like this one could lead to structural stress in poorly constructed buildings on weak ground over time.

Explaining why the earthquake that occurred in Çanakkale was felt by Istanbul residents, Tuysuz added: “It is a superficial earthquake and was felt in a wide area. I think it was felt not only in Istanbul, but also in Edirne, Izmir and Bursa. It was felt more than once.” “Its area is 200 kilometers, and its distance from Istanbul is slightly less than 200 kilometers. It is important to emphasize that this earthquake does not pose a threat to Istanbul.”

The earthquake occurred at 21:38:55 local time, at a depth of 10.44 km, and its epicenter was located at 39.99306 north latitude and 27.43083 east longitude in Yenis, Çanakkale.

