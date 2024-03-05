A statewide disaster response exercise begins Monday, reflecting the events of the '64 earthquake





JOINT BASE ELLENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) – A statewide, interagency disaster response exercise kicked off Monday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The exercise, known to the government as Alaska EX and 24-2 by the Alaska National Guard, is designed to test military operational capabilities in coordination with state and city efforts following major emergencies, such as floods, fires and earthquakes. .

The contingency scenario for the 2024 exercise was a 9.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the South Central region — 70 miles east of Anchorage and 50 miles west of Valdez — at 4 a.m. Monday, similar to the events of the 1964 earthquake that struck the region on Good Friday. The quake was 16 miles deep and shook the area for four minutes. According to a written communication, tsunami waves 15-27 feet high were reported in Kodiak, Seward, Cordova and Valdez, with aftershocks expected in the areas with greater intensity.

This event is a multi-organizational, interagency format involving the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Utilities, and the National Weather Service. Multiple branches of the Alaska Army are also participating in the exercise and will be joined by National Guard units from California, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Virginia and Washington.

Strengthening relationships with communities and organizational entities is critical in preparing for the worst-case scenarios, said Jared Woody of the state Department of Homeland Security.

“We don't want to make those connections the day the bad thing happens, we want to already have that relationship early on,” Woody said.

The purpose of the training is to identify problems in communication and implementation and correct them for future application, Woody said.

Dean. Gen. Ken Radford, director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the Alaska National Guard, has participated in nearly a dozen of these types of exercises. A former pilot, Radford now serves as a dual pilot for the simulated event.

“We are prepared to care for Alaskans on their worst days,” Radford said. “Our goal with this exercise is to ensure that we are ready to respond when the country needs us to alleviate suffering.”

The exercise is centered inside the Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters building, with a disaster response bed set — an independent, self-contained camp used to house response personnel — scheduled for a field operation Tuesday in Cordova.

Active duty members of the US Marine Corps' Biochemical Incident Response Force as well as the 95th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Incident Response Force of the US Army's 11th Airborne Division will also participate in the exercise.

This year's Alaska EX, Vigilant Guard earthquake response simulation will continue to evolve throughout the remainder of the week, as it brings together a coalition of agencies tasked with responding in the aftermath of a real-life disaster.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2024/03/05/statewide-disaster-response-exercise-kicks-off-monday-mirroring-events-64-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos