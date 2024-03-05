Addressing semiconductor supply chain risks following the Noto earthquake in Japan





Dublin, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Deciphering Semiconductor Supply Chain Risks After Japan's Noto Earthquake” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the potential impacts of the Noto earthquake on the global semiconductor industry and explores how digital transformation can enhance resilience to such risks, emphasizing the need for serious consideration of this challenge in the future.

The Noto earthquake in Japan had a limited impact on local life and is unlikely to significantly affect semiconductor production in the region. Therefore, the impact on the global semiconductor supply chain, whether in Japan, Taiwan or globally, is minimal.

However, in the context of a globalized semiconductor ecosystem, the potential risks posed by natural disasters, pandemics or geopolitical factors to the supply chain highlight the limitations of relying solely on multinational companies' strategies for resilience and risk mitigation.

Main topics covered:

1. The impact of the Noto earthquake in Japan on the semiconductor industry 1.1 The 2024 Noto earthquake and its consequences 1.2 The impact on the nearby semiconductor industry

2. The global semiconductor supply chain is vulnerable to natural disasters and epidemics 2.1 The impact of the Tohoku earthquake on the East Asian supply chain 2.2 The impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor supply chain

3. Limited regional deployment enhances supply chain resilience and reduces risks 3.1 Adopting star topology to balance cost and risk of deployment 3.2 Difficulty in reducing the semiconductor industry’s dependence on the global supply chain 3.3 Embracing digital transformation to enhance risk tolerance 3.4 Transformation SMEs are required to take risks Global supply chain pressures

4. Analyst Viewpoint 4.1 The critical role of semiconductors increases the importance of the global supply chain 4.2 The diversity and complexity of semiconductors requires higher costs to reduce supply risks

It includes a selection of companies mentioned in this report

The story continues

Amman Stock Exchange

Freescale

Fujitsu

GlobalWafers

Intel Corporation

Kaga Toshiba Electronics

Morata

Novoton

Good

every one of them

Renesas

rum

Samsung

Shin Etsu

SK Hynix

Sumco

Tayo Yuden

to

Tokyo Electron

Toshiba

Semiconductor tower

TSMC

UMC

