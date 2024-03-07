Deadly earthquakes trigger search for faster alerts





Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Researchers in Europe have identified an underground signal that may be a precursor to powerful earthquakes.

Dr. Quentin Peltieri has some good news regarding an often grim topic: earthquakes.

Belletri, a researcher at the French National Institute for Research on Sustainable Development (IRD), believes it may one day be possible to predict strong earthquakes minutes or even hours before they occur.

Signal detection

Earthquakes are usually caused by the movement of two tectonic plates on either side of deep underground geological fractures known as fault lines.

“The fault starts slipping sometime before the earthquake,” Beltieri said. “The question is: Is this being accelerated in a split second or is it something that takes longer and can be tracked?”

Based on past experiences, Pelletieri has reason to believe that gradual slides do occur. Now he may have more reasons.

Peltieri and his IRD colleague, Dr. Jean-Mathieu Noquet, discovered a signal that could, in theory, be used to give a warning about strong shaking in advance.

The project, called EARLI, began in January 2021 and is scheduled to continue until 2027 after a one-year extension.

Predicting frustration

Earthquakes occur all over the world on a daily basis. Most of them are too small to be felt on the surface.

Larger earthquakes, greater than magnitude 6, are often deadly. For example, the attack that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023 killed more than 50,000 people and left about 1.5 million others homeless.

Over the past two decades, earthquakes have killed about 1 million people worldwide, according to EARLI.

Not only can earthquakes be measured accurately, but where they tend to strike is also known. Southern Europe, including the Mediterranean region, Japan, Indonesia, Chile, and the United States in California and Alaska, are all hotspots.

Until now, scientists have been unable to identify any detectable sign of the fault's gradual slippage.

Suspecting that any such signal might be too weak to be picked up by seismometers, Blairy and Nocquet instead used high-speed GPS data from more than 3,000 stations around the world.

GPS information is an alternative to seismic data to measure how much the ground moves during an earthquake and between earthquakes.

The GPS information included data recorded hours before each of the 90 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher.

This approach has paid off. The researchers found a barely noticeable, but still statistically significant, pattern that begins to emerge two hours before earthquakes occur near the eventual epicenter.

“It's just a small blip, but you can't find it randomly in other places at another time,” Peltieri said. “It's very interesting.”

He said more research is needed to expand understanding of the observed signal and consider the feasibility of earthquake prediction.

One obstacle is that current earthquake monitoring tools lack the coverage and resolution needed for this type of research, according to Peltieri.

The solution here may be to connect acoustic sensors to the seabed and underground fiber optic cables that form the backbone of today's global communications system.

Smaller and faster indicator

Meanwhile, EARLI researchers have a more modest goal: speeding up existing alerts people have on their cell phones minutes before an earthquake strikes.

These alerts are based on the seismic waves generated by the earthquake and recorded by seismometers.

Beltieri and his team seek to improve such alerts by using seismometers to measure something else: disturbances in Earth's gravitational field caused by massive movements of rocks.

While this index is much smaller than seismic waves, it is faster.

Beltieri and his team used an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyze this type of data and estimate the risk of a potential tsunami.

The current tsunami warning system needs 20 to 30 minutes for the first estimate. The EARLI method, although still , requires one minute.

“The goal is to make early warning systems much faster,” Beltieri said.

Damage control

Reducing the consequences of earthquakes is also a research priority.

This was the focus of another project. It was called RISE, and it ran from September 2019 until May 2023.

“Our starting point was to make Europe more resilient to earthquakes,” said Professor Stefan Wimmer, Director of the Swiss Seismological Service at the ETH Zurich. “There is no single procedure to achieve this.”

Weimer led a group of engineers and experts in seismology, information technology, geology and social sciences from twenty organizations in 13 countries ranging from Japan and Italy to Israel and Mexico.

New Europe-wide map

Researchers have improved the EU's ability to estimate loss and damage from an earthquake – a so-called 'rapid impact assessment'.

The team relied on existing global services including ShakeMap, which collects data on ground shaking in areas hit by earthquakes.

Using new, more detailed data, the researchers created a European version of ShakeMap. The European Shakemap automatically receives any recorded data when an earthquake with a magnitude higher than 4 occurs.

At the same time, it collects relevant information such as the number of people living in the area, local soil conditions and the weakness of structures in the affected area.

“We can estimate the approximate number of casualties and injuries, and different levels of damage and costs, within just 30 minutes after the event,” said Wiemer, who is also head of the Department of Seismology in the Department of Geosciences at ETH Zurich.

This is not only useful for making urgent decisions in the aftermath of an earthquake, but can also improve knowledge of what would happen in a particular area if another earthquake occurred there.

This system is the first of its kind to be operated at the European level and is now also operating in Italy and Switzerland.

RISE has also developed methods – including through artificial intelligence – to predict powerful aftershocks. In the aftermath of an earthquake, hundreds or thousands of small tremors can overwhelm seismic networks.

“It's hard to process all that data, especially when you have to do it manually,” Wimmer said. “Using machine learning techniques, we can now process these events more quickly and with greater accuracy.”

Provided by Horizon: the European Union's journal of research and innovation

This article was originally published in the European Union research and innovation journal Horizon.

Citation: Deadly Earthquakes Lead to Search for Faster Alerts (2024, March 7) Retrieved March 7, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-deadly-earthquakes-trigger-speedier.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2024-03-deadly-earthquakes-trigger-speedier.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos