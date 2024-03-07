We barely felt the East Hampton earthquake but it added to the history of the area





This area of ​​the state is known for its seismic activity and noise.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — A magnitude 1.7 earthquake was detected about a mile outside of East Hampton on March 6, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake, which occurred at approximately 1:24 pm east of the city. The quake was the first the state has experienced since a 1.2-magnitude quake on Oct. 15, 2022, less than a mile southwest of Stamford.

“It was like a sonic boom,” East Hampton resident Donna Lindstrom told The Associated Press. “It was a very short, loud jolt. It felt deep, deep, deep.”

According to experts, people cannot feel earthquakes with a magnitude of less than 3.0. Only eight earthquakes of any size have been reported in the state over the past five years, with the largest recording a magnitude of 2.2 in 2020.

However, over the centuries, small seismic activity has often been heard in this area.

The largest earthquake recorded in Connecticut occurred on May 16, 1791, at Modus, a village in East Haddam Township, less than 10 miles from East Hampton. Two earthquakes struck Modus that day, knocking down stone walls and chimneys and damaging homes. History says the shocks could be felt as far north as Boston and as far south as New York City.

The Native Americans called the village of Modus Machimoodus or Mackimoodus, meaning “place of bad noise” in the Algonquian language that was spoken in the area. Today, nearby Nathan Hale Rye High School calls its sports teams “The Noise” to commemorate local history.

Small but unusually shallow seismic displacements within an unusually strong and fragile crust cause the explosions and sounds, Robert Thorson, a professor of geosciences at the University of California, told The Associated Press. The sound is amplified by rock fractures and terrain.

“There's something in Moodus that's tectonic that creates that noise there, and then there's something acoustic that amplifies or modulates the noise, and we don't really have a good answer for why either,” Thorson said. This phenomenon creates “clicking sounds.”

Thorson said the area was not at risk of a larger, catastrophic earthquake, as faults that had been in place for millions of years had been replaced by compressive stress, creating the notorious “temper noise.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

