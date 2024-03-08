UNDP marks International Women's Day by celebrating women's resilience in earthquake recovery [EN/TR] – Türkiye





Beneficiaries of Sweden-funded Earthquake Recovery Grants share stories of progress and setbacks as they seek to rebuild their businesses

Hatay, 8 March 2024 – The resilience of women entrepreneurs was in focus today as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) teamed up with the Antakya Chamber of Commerce and Industry to celebrate International Women’s Day in the earthquake-ravaged Hatay region. The event showcased the stories of women entrepreneurs who are reviving their businesses with support from “Earthquake Recovery Grants” provided by the United Nations Development Program in 2023 in an effort to restore the region’s economy.

With US$10 million in funding from Sweden, UNDP distributed grants to 4,616 small businesses damaged in the February 2023 earthquakes. Women entrepreneurs received 42% of the grants, which averaged US$2,000. All 11 earthquake-affected provinces benefited from the programme, and sectors covered included manufacturing, retail, hospitality, healthcare and professional services.

“In the face of almost unlimited need, we have chosen to focus our limited resources on small businesses headed by women,” explained UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Fenton. “By putting our trust in women’s strength, determination and creativity, we aimed to bring about a much broader recovery. We now see that, alongside the obvious positive economic results, our grant program has also had a significant psychological impact by giving back to earthquake survivors, who often What feels isolated and abandoned is a sign of solidarity and hope.

Given the disproportionate devastation in Hatay, grants worth nearly US$1.8 million were distributed to 930 small businesses in the province, with women representing 48 percent of the beneficiaries.

Many of these grantees told their stories at a panel discussion organized by UNDP on the occasion of International Women's Day. Atra Kujukrecep lost her souvenir shop in the disaster and used the grant she received to resume production of handmade mosaics in her home. Pharmacist Esin Eyle used the funding to restock the medicines. Pelin Bulğurcu, a manufacturer of building chemicals, purchased the raw materials.

A broader perspective on the role of women in post-disaster recovery was provided by Cedem Kiral, Chairman of the Council of Women Entrepreneurs (KAGID) in Hatay, and Saniye Dediyoğlu, Professor at Mugla Sitki Kocman University. Both speakers emphasized the abundant economic and social benefits of investing in women, both for individuals and wider society, in normal times as well as in crises.

Esra Özcesmeci, Communications Assistant for UNDP Turkey, [email protected]

UNDP collaborates with people at all levels of society to help build countries that can withstand crises, and to drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for all. On the ground in 177 countries and territories, we provide a global perspective and local vision to help empower lives and build resilient nations. For more information: www.undp.org/turkiye.

