A 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes the Blue Mountains region west of Sydney





In brief: The 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck 9 kilometers below the surface in Blue Mountains National Park at about 8:53 p.m. on Friday. Thousands of people reported that the quake was felt by the Australian Geosciences Centre. A seismologist says that although the quake was widely felt, it was relatively weak.

The Blue Mountains region west of Sydney was rocked by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Friday evening.

The quake occurred 9 kilometers below the surface in the Blue Mountains National Park near Warragamba at about 8:53 p.m., according to the Australian Geosciences Authority.

The agency received more than 3,000 reports from people who felt the earthquake.

The Australian Joint Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that there is no threat of a tsunami in Australia.

Laura resident Justin Hill said local dogs started barking two minutes before the quake struck.

“It looked like a convoy of semi-trailers coming down the road from the north, and as it approached us, I realized these were not semi-trailers, and that's when it hit the ground,” Hill said.

He said the event ended quickly.

“This earthquake was such a big jolt… My computer screen at the time shook back and forth, and I thought it was going to fall face-first onto the table.

“That's how big it was. But it wasn't sustainable. It was a big shock and then it collapsed.”

Mr Hill's father was also at home when it happened.

He said: “It was on the south side of the house, and it shook violently as if it had been hit by a strong gust of wind.”

Seismologist Hadi Ghasemi says the quake was widely felt.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service said it had not received any reports of damage or requests for assistance.

Police said in a Facebook post that they were patrolling the affected areas but had not received any reports of injuries or damage.

“Blue Mountains Police and Nepean Police are receiving a lot of calls from local residents who heard a loud bang shortly before 9pm,” police said.

“We have police from that drive outside and we are checking but so far all good.”

Although the quake was widely felt, it was relatively weak, said Hadi Ghasemi, a senior seismologist at the Australian Geosciences Centre.

“I think it was powerful in the sense that people would feel it, as was the case here, and also the timing of the event,” he said.

“It happened at night, and generally people were not able to move and were in a relaxed state.”

He added that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Blue Mountains National Park, about 20 kilometers southwest of Penrith.

“We know it was a very shallow event, less than 10 kilometers deep and with a magnitude of 3.6.”

In the past 100 years, there have been 98 tremors within a radius of 100 kilometers from the same epicenter, and 10 of them recorded a magnitude of three or more, according to Ghasemi.

