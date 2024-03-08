A small earthquake and “Moodus Noises” are nothing new for one town in Connecticut





EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) — Donna Lindstrom was lying in bed and looking at her phone Wednesday morning when she heard a loud thump that shook her 19th-century home in the central Connecticut town of East Hampton.

The 66-year-old retired delivery driver and dozens of other townspeople were soon appearing on social media, discussing the latest strange explosive, rattling noises known for hundreds of years as “Modus noise.”

“It was like a sonic boom,” Lindstrom said. “It was a very short, loud jolt. It felt deep, deep, deep.”

It was actually a small earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7, according to the USGS.

Robert Thorson, a professor of earth sciences at the University of Connecticut, said booms, roars and rumbling sounds have been recorded in the East Hampton area, including the nearby village of Modus, for centuries, dating back to before a larger earthquake recorded on May 16. 1791, demolition of stone walls and chimneys.

In fact, Moodus is short for “Machimoodus” or “Mackimoodus,” which means “place of bad noise” in the Algonquian dialects formerly spoken in the area. One local high school even named its teams “The Noises” in honor of that history.

These events were frequent enough that the federal government, concerned about the potential impact of seismic activity on the nearby, now-decommissioned Haddam Neck nuclear power plant, conducted a study of “Modus noise” in the late 1980s, Thorson said.

What they found, he said, was that the noise was the result of small but unusually shallow seismic displacements within an unusually strong and fragile crust, where the sound is amplified by rock fractures and terrain.

“There's something about Modus that's tectonic that creates that noise there,” Thorson said. “Then there's something acoustic that amplifies or modifies the noise, and we don't really have a good answer for why either.”

Thorson said there could be a series of fractures or underground cavities in the area that help amplify sounds produced by pressure on the Earth's crust.

“This will create annoying noises,” he said. “You know what it sounds like when you hear ice cubes breaking.”

He added that this does not mean that the area is at risk of a major earthquake.

“The faults we had here (millions of years ago) are gone,” he said. “We replaced that with piezo pressure.”

This pressure led to occasional explosions and small earthquakes associated with “temper noise,” he said.

“It's just something we all have to live with,” Lindstrom said. “I'm glad I don't live in California.”

