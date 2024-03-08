Earthquake information: light mag. 3.6 Earthquake





Katoomba, New South Wales (52.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Shake and roll / 1-2 seconds: Loud bang then hit for 2 seconds. The house shook and shook. The windows shook. It started suddenly and stopped suddenly. The main thing was it was very loud. | 15 users found this interesting.

Glenmore Park (66 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds: It sounded as if something had hit the second floor of the house and looked like it might come down. There was also a rumbling sound. All our neighbors ran from their homes into the street asking what happened. | 2 users found this interesting.

Katoomba (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: The windows shook for about 1 second and stopped and then the house shook, including the windows for about 10 seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Elizabeth Hills (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] /didn't feel: I felt as if something had fallen in the house. Big thud. The whole street came out to see what happened One user found this interesting.

Wentworth Falls, New South Wales, Australia (24.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / One vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Ladbury Ave Penrith NSW (19.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very short | 2 users found this interesting.

St Mary's, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia (29.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / Single Side Shaking / Very Short: It was just one big shake that happened very quickly. | 2 users found this interesting.

Blacktown Road Probability (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] /Weak vibration (MMI III) /One vertical bump /Very short: Felt like a 200kg bird hit the side of the house and didn't know that was the case until I saw a post

St Mary's New South Wales. (49.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1 vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: I was in bed reading and felt a large thud under my bed. It felt like something heavy fell to the floor directly below my bed.

Emu Heights (60.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Single Side Vibration / Very Short: The glass rattled, and it felt like someone was pushing me lightly. Low noise. It was originally thought that the house's foundation had sagged

2759 (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Slight rolling (sideways tilt along one direction) / 2-5 seconds: The steel fire in the lounge room shook and the chair I was sitting on moved as if someone was behind me and moving next to me, so I need to move the chair

Hazelbrook (56.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: A loud bang is heard, sounding like a car crashing into the side of a house or the sound of thunder. Then I felt the vibration. Suppose our neighbor crashes his car into a fence, causing a brick wall in our house to collapse. We realized this wasn't the case when we went outside to find the neighbors had heard and felt it too. Our house is located on a concrete slab on a rock shelf. My daughter felt the ground visibly moving at the south end of our house.

Australia (49.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / One vertical bump / Very short: I was the only member of my house that felt it when I was upstairs while the rest were downstairs. It sounded more like a powerful explosion than a tremor

Penrith (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Sideways) Swing / Very Short: We have sliding doors, and it sounded like someone hit them, causing a fairly sudden loud noise for about 1 second. I thought it was the kids but they were in their bedrooms. Well I said that was weird as no one ran to the door or bumped into the door. Can't tell what the noise is.

Schofields (413.5 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I was in bed and then my whole house started shaking and some things stopped falling and I went out for about 3 minutes

Near Silverdale, Londelley, New South Wales (4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Very brief: It felt as if something very large had hit the side of our house… We checked inside and out, couldn't see anything and went back to watching TV… It didn't happen ? I didn't realize it was an earthquake until family members who heard the news texted to make sure we were okay… Having grown up in New Zealand and been exposed to earthquakes before, this was much less serious

Glenmore Park (63.1 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 1-2 seconds: I heard a loud bang (like an explosion) and felt a side shaking. The windows of the house continued to shake for a few seconds.

Figtree (63.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Very weak vibration felt by people who are not moving or on upper floors. I was in bed and for a few seconds I felt like I was on a waterbed

Wentworth Falls (66 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Single vertical bump / Very short: A vertical bump of short duration, strong enough to shake the lounge and the hanging projection screen on which we were watching a movie.

South Wentworthville (44 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shaking (MMI III) / Single Side Shaking / 1-2 sec: I looked at my camera and it was exactly 20:53 as my wife and I got up to investigate. The house shook once. We were sitting on the couch watching the movie. We've experienced it like a neighbor knocking on the door or something like never before but the entire house moved. We live in a very sturdy brick house where we never hear the neighbors

At Lithgow Woolworths. I asked my husband if it was (55.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 minutes: We stopped at Woolworths and I turned out of the car. I waited for a friend who had to go shopping. Then I asked my husband who was beside me dying and feeling the shaking under his feet, he said yes. I double-checked to see if I had turned the car over or not. It was. The feeling was like a vibration like the engine was still running

19 TORUMBA Cct SILVERDALE (29 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: Around 10 a.m. I was working in my office next to the front door, the screen door started shaking as if someone was trying to get in. I went to the door and looked in and out and couldn't see anyone. I was sleeping at 9pm that night and woke up to a loud explosion sound like a bomb going off, I went outside and all the neighbors were outside too.

Randwick (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds: Felt like my brain was on a sea saw. I almost lost my balance. It happened twice, three seconds apart. However I felt it around 7.20pm at Randwick.

Wentworth Falls (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: One heavy tremor shook the entire house for a few seconds. I thought a car had hit a nearby house. All the neighbors had tried it too, and found out when we went outside and asked “did you feel it” and got a unanimous “yes” from all the neighbors who went outside for similar confirmation.

Hobartville, New South Wales (36.5 km east-east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / Very Short: It was a loud bang, and suddenly everything started shaking for a moment. I was so confused until I came out of my room and my parents told me I had experienced an earthquake!

Minchinbury (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / Very short: Felt like a sudden strong gust of wind or something hitting the house and the house moving. At first I thought something had hit home. The husband went outside and there was no wind.

Wentworth Falls (21.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Shaking (MMI V) / Shaking and Rolling / 5-10 seconds: It was like rolling thunder and then it got louder and the whole house shook until there was a big explosion like a bomb going off. Many people came outside to see what it was like. It was wild! I love mother nature. I hope everything is still intact. ????

Caddens in Penrith (37.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: I heard a huge loud bang and then felt like something heavy fell on my bed. I didn't feel any vibration.

Wentworth Falls (22.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Mild shaking (MMI IV): I was sitting on the floor and felt a rumble that lasted about 5 seconds. The entire house shook and shook, and the cat was hiding and clearly terrified.

Grasmere, 2570 (65 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: It felt like a wave or ripple came sideways through the house and made the ceiling creak. I felt like I was moved sideways and back again with a wave of energy and we heard a strange boom-like noise

Jordan Springs 2747 (27.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: I felt a rumbling, vibrating sensation through my feet with strong warmth. I was sitting outside in the fresh air and put my feet on the ground.

