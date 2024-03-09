Earthquake strikes 11 miles from La Jolla





A magnitude 3 earthquake struck an area 11.5 miles west of La Jolla, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The location of the earthquake – as shown on the map above – is in the Pacific Ocean.

The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 1:09 p.m

There were no reports of any damage or general threats related to the earthquake.

The recorded results still need to be reviewed by a scientist, according to the US Geological Survey website.

If you feel an earthquake, you can report it to the USGS. The survey asks you about other details such as whether or not you were in a building when you felt the shaking.

If you have ever been exposed to an earthquake, you can follow the tips below for safety precautions.

