Authorities inspect dams after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake west of Sydney





“Aftershocks are always a possibility, but in general, the size of aftershocks gets smaller, and becomes less frequent, over time.”

Residents of the suburbs of Lawson, Leura and Katoomba in the Blue Mountains were among those who felt the quake. Courtney Hollis, of Lawson, likened the racket to a passing freight train, and recalled being in her kitchen when she “heard a little growl and then the whole house shook.”

Ghasemi said about 5,280 people submitted online reports — which he said the agency used to make its maps more accurate — indicating the severity of the shaking they felt Friday night.

“It's amazing… Personally, I was really surprised [by the number of reports]”.

Most reported weak or light ground movement.

Qasemi said the agency has recorded nearly 100 earthquakes, or an average of five earthquakes per year, within a 100-kilometre radius of Friday's quake in the past two decades. A 3.8-magnitude earthquake in Abyan, on the southwestern outskirts of Sydney, was also widely felt in 2017.

“Many of these events were small earthquakes that went unnoticed by the public,” he said.

There are many factors that contributed to how people felt the earthquake: “The size of the earthquake is definitely one of them, the depth of the event is another, as is the location and whether it is closer to the built environment or in the middle of nowhere,” Ghasemi said.

Ghasemi said it was impossible to predict when and where earthquakes would strike, and instead seismologists looked at the possibility that the area would exceed a certain level of ground motion.

He said the earthquakes were caused by the slow buildup of pressure in the interior of the continent. “The pressure is caused by the Australian tectonic plates moving north-east every year.”

The last 10 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.5 on the NSW3.6 scale, Penrith, March 8, 20243.9, near Godoga, October 24, 20233.5, Appin, September 8, 20234.0, Burrowa, November 4, 20223.6, near Broken Hill, June 24, 20213.5, Muswellbrook, February 7, 20213.6, Near Manila, September 25, 20203.9, Muswellbrook, May 2, 20204.4, Muswellbrook, December 16, 20193.8, Muswellbrook, December 16, 2019

With Billy Eder

