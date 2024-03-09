Japan prepares for a major earthquake amid moderate tremors ahead of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and the anniversary of the Fukushima disaster.





“This area off Chiba Prefecture has seen this kind of slow activity several times over the past few decades, with a series of small and medium-sized earthquakes that come and go over time,” said Yoshiaki Hisada, a professor specializing in geosciences. Study of earthquakes at Kogakuen University, Japan.

“People sometimes think that these slow-sliding earthquakes are safer because they release smaller amounts of energy more often, but that's not true and the energy that is released is much less than if there was a large earthquake,” he told This Week in Asia. .

Tsunami and earthquake damage is seen from a helicopter overhead in Sendai, Japan, March 12, 2011. Photo: US Navy An earthquake occurs when stresses are exerted on a fault line, or when tectonic plates meet, pile up, and rupture. This often results in a powerful shock as the plates slide past each other rapidly, although a slow-slip event will see smaller tremors repeated over a long period. However, experts warn that this does not necessarily mean that the pressure on the plates has completely decreased, and that a more catastrophic earthquake is still possible.

While the subterranean activity occurring off Chiba involves different tectonic plates than the faults that shifted dramatically on March 11, 2011 — causing a 9-magnitude earthquake that immediately triggered a tsunami nearly 40 meters high — Hisada warns of more danger.

“Yes, it's a different fault, but this line is closer to the coast of Chiba Prefecture,” he noted. “The tsunami may not be as large as the one that hit Tohoku, but it will hit the coast much faster and with less warning.”

03:01

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Japan on New Year's Day has risen to more than 60 people as the search for survivors continues

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Japan on New Year's Day has risen to more than 60 people as the search for survivors continues

John Harris, a Canadian speechwriter, lives about three kilometers from the waterfront in the town of Onjoko, and said people were used to having their lives disrupted by the frequent tremors.

“We had the big earthquake in 2011 here but were lucky to escape the tsunami,” Harris said. “The damage from this tsunami began about 70 kilometers north of Onjuku and destroyed towns and villages hundreds of kilometers to the north.

“Unfortunately, after 13 years, it does not appear that this municipality has done much to prepare for another disaster, and there are serious bottlenecks on the roads leading away from the port in the event of a tsunami,” he said. “This is a serious concern.”

Some of Harris' neighbors have taken more precautions in recent days, stocking up on supplies and buying generators, but he says there is no sense of panic.

“Everyone in Japan is very used to earthquakes, so they are taking all of this in stride,” he said. “Earthquakes have woken me up, but what can you do about it?”

Japan 'needs to learn' from slow earthquake response after 30 victims froze to death

Hisada of Kogakuin University said the Japanese people were shocked by the images that emerged following the January 1 earthquake on the Noto Peninsula in northern Japan. The 7.5-magnitude quake – after a series of smaller quakes in previous weeks – was the largest and most destructive in Japan since March 2011, triggering a tsunami measuring 6.5 meters high and killing 250 people.

“I think people saw what happened there and have been making preparations ever since,” Hisada said. “The most important thing is to have a modern and strong house because we saw that many old wooden buildings in Noto collapsed.

“Apparently anyone who was trapped in a collapsed building and could not get out then could not escape the tsunami or would later freeze to death.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3254711/japan-braces-major-quake-amid-moderate-tremors-ahead-2011-tohoku-earthquake-anniversary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos