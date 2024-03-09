Earthquake information: light mag. 2.8 Earthquake





Woodcreek Farms subdivision to NE Cola (14.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Two-story house shakes and moves up and down, rumbling sounds come and go and are loud when the house moves. | One user found this interesting.

Blythewood, South Carolina (28.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rumble, Vibration / 1-2 seconds: There was a rumble rolling towards us and you could hear it coming. Followed by weak vibration and the shaking of items on my walls inside. | One user found this interesting.

Camden SC (33.8 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: I thought so and this site confirmed it. It felt like a rumble of thunder and it caught your attention | One user found this interesting.

115 Fallen Oak Drive Columbia. Woodlake (14.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds: It was a very loud bang. I did not feel the shaking as with other local earthquakes. My initial reaction was that something had exploded at my house or in the neighborhood. Ken Verster | One user found this interesting.

Columbia, South Carolina (30.2 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): When I looked out the window, I suddenly heard a low rumble and then things started shaking. The rumble seemed to pass and fade into the distance. | One user found this interesting.

Elgin, South Carolina (11.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: On the front porch… Relatively loud bang with a rumble… I can feel the shaking… No storms in sight so no thunder… Last maybe 15-20 seconds One user found this interesting. (Reported through our app)

Lugoff, SC 29078 (7.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, Shaking / 2-5 seconds: While sitting in the living room, I heard a very loud thunder sound and the entire house shook and the windows shook. | One user found this interesting.

Blythewood, SC (16.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] /Very weak shaking (MMI II): I heard a loud rumble that became stronger and shook the house. My dog ​​became upset and then the sound went off like a train was continuing… | One user found this interesting.

29045 (6.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V): This was the strongest earthquake I felt. A loud bang shook the entire house, from A to Z. | 2 users found this interesting.

Lugoff, SC 29078 (9.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: The vibration felt like a thunderstorm rolling along the ground. I was in my room which is a renovated garage.

Richland County, South Carolina (128.5 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: It felt like huge heavy trucks were shaking, shaking as they passed my house. We were wondering what this is?? Then he was gone in seconds.

Lugoff, South Carolina (6.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: The house shook, the windows shook, I was standing outside next to the house, I heard it coming, the start and end was 2-3 seconds, it woke up my family.

Bedroom (14.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: My bed shook. | One user found this interesting.

Lugov (17.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Shake and roll / 2-5 seconds: Severe shaking | One user found this interesting.

Elgin (7.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds: Felt like a wave with a big banging sound | One user found this interesting.

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (1.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: Loud bang-like sound with the floor shaking and objects in cabinets shaking. | One user found this interesting.

Columbia SC (19.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): In my kitchen making coffee. Noticed/felt the house shaking from back to front | One user found this interesting.

Columbia SC (19.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shaking (MMI III): TV shaking and mild house shaking | One user found this interesting.

Lugoff, SC (5.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): I thought a plane had crashed One user found this interesting.

Elgin SC (7.7 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds: Big bang and then a moving, rolling sound. Slight vibration. | One user found this interesting.

Elgin, South Carolina (7.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex rolling (tilting in multiple directions) / 2-5 seconds: It was outside, it looked like an explosion. The ground shifted dramatically causing my knees to buckle. | One user found this interesting.

Camden, South Carolina (17.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rumble, vibration / 10-15 seconds: 9:27 AM EST Deep rumbling and shaking sound, duration about 10 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Elgin (6.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Rest at home. | One user found this interesting.

Lugoff, South Carolina (7.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Loud crash followed by gentle vibration | One user found this interesting.

Elgin SC (7.7 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Sudden sharp shaking lasting 2-4 seconds followed by a loud bang. | One user found this interesting.

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (13 km west of the epicenter) [Map] /Weak Vibration (MMI III): I woke up to my mirror shaking and what I thought was the sound of thunder. | One user found this interesting.

Camden SC 29020 (16.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: At home / Didn't last long / I'm from Cali I know the routine | One user found this interesting.

Elgin, Kershaw, South Carolina (6.5 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: The house shook and then boom! | One user found this interesting.

Elgin SC (120.3 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Shake and roll / 1-2 seconds: Loud noise and wavy feeling on the ground | One user found this interesting.

Elgin (8.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattling, vibration / 10-15 seconds: Vibration glass in the cabinet is stuck. Mild shake One user found this interesting.

Colombia (1497.4 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Slight roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds: Weak | One user found this interesting.

