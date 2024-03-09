An early morning earthquake shakes North Carolina… again





Each dot on this map reflects the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred within the past three weeks; The red dot inside the purple circle indicates the epicenter of this morning's earthquake. Image: USGS

A weak earthquake shook western North Carolina today, not far from where the last quake rocked the Blue Ridge Mountains just 9 days ago. According to the USGS, at 3:05 a.m., a magnitude 1.6 event occurred from a shallow depth of 0.1 km near Glenville, North Carolina. The earthquake struck northwest of Greenville, South Carolina, west of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and northeast of Athens, Georgia. The earthquake was too weak to cause any damage or casualties.

According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, while North Carolina is no stranger to earthquakes, large and damaging earthquakes are rare. Large and destructive seismic events are rare, and the few that have been felt in North Carolina have had centers outside the state. Most earthquakes in North Carolina originate from the East Tennessee Seismic Zone to the west, the Charleston, South Carolina Seismic Zone to the south, or the Central Virginia Seismic Zone to the north. The most common and strongest earthquakes to strike the state were in the western part along the Appalachian Mountains.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) warns that people in the state should be prepared for the possibility of larger earthquakes. “Although strong earthquakes are rare here in North Carolina, proper construction techniques must be followed,” DEQ wrote. An earthquake of magnitude 5 or greater could block major transportation routes in the mountains and cause structural damage elsewhere. “Several earthquakes have occurred,” they add. Of the major earthquakes in North Carolina when the state was more rural. Recent developments include buildings and infrastructure such as road and energy networks. Modern building codes take into account the possibility of an earthquake, but many older buildings were not built to withstand violent shaking.

North Carolina Earthquake Poster developed by the North Carolina Geological Survey. Image: NCGS

