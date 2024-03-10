13 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake / Japanese fisheries search for new sales channels as China continues import ban





Yomiuri Shimbun Shota Furukawa, sales manager for Genshoei Kitanihon Fishery Co., inspects abalone growth in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture.

This is the fifth and final installment of the series that explores the current reality in areas affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

***

“It's really frustrating. Our seafood is undoubtedly safe,” said Kenia Chiba, 33, president of Yamanaka Corporation, a marine products manufacturer in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, that deals in scallops and oysters.

As Tokyo Electric Power Holdings' No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima began discharging treated water into the sea in August 2023, Yamanaka was notified by its business partner in Hong Kong that all transactions with the company would go through. It is stopped.

The decision appears to have been influenced by the Chinese government's policy of suspending imports of Japanese marine products after the unloading begins. Yamanaka now aims to expand exports to Thailand and elsewhere, but Chiba said: “We are prepared for the impact to continue for more than 10 years.”

Japan's exports of marine products totaled 390.1 billion yen last year, up just 0.7% from a year earlier, a marked slowdown from the 28.5% annual growth recorded in 2022. Exports to mainland China fell sharply from last September, although That exports to countries such as the United States rose. The impact on the prices of marine products exported to China in large quantities has spread.

According to the Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Societies of Iwate Prefecture, the average unit price of abalone (per 10 kg) caught in the prefecture between November and December was 88,547 yen, down 35.3% from the corresponding period of the previous year.

“Abalone is a source of income for our fishermen in the winter,” said Yoshihiro Yamazaki, 76, head of the Omoi Fisheries Cooperative in Miyako Prefecture. “Our livelihoods have been affected.”

Many fisheries are rushing to develop alternative sales channels to China.

Genshoei Kitanihon Fishery Co., an Ofunato-based company that grows abalone on land, had mainly exported to Hong Kong but has begun expanding its sales in Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

The company, whose selling point is high-quality abalone grown in clean, filtered seawater and fed with homemade foods that humans can also eat, has begun shipping samples to local wholesalers in Southeast Asia.

“If we can communicate our aquaculture process to them, they will understand the safety of our products,” said Shota Furukawa, 28, the company's sales manager. “We hope to expand our sales to Europe and North America one day.”

The IAEA assessed the release of treated water into the sea in accordance with international safety standards.

In water quality tests of samples collected off the coast of Fukushima, there were no cases in which the concentration of radioactive materials exceeded the standard. The government is demanding that China withdraw the import ban, because it is not based on scientific evidence. But so far there has been no sign of China complying with the request.

Meanwhile, the amount TEPCO is estimated to owe after releasing the treated water has swelled to about 37 billion yen in damages caused by the rumors, and as of Tuesday, it had paid about 4.4 billion yen in about 40 cases.

Exports of marine products from Fukushima Prefecture, home to the plant, were affected long before the discharge of treated water began. Combined, the catches of the three coastal fisheries cooperatives have only returned to about a quarter of the level they were before the 2011 earthquake.

There were fears that damaging rumors at home would cripple the fishing industry, which is still in the recovery phase.

But thanks to the influence of campaigns by major distributors to increase consumption of marine products, there has so far been no significant impact on market prices.

“Juban mono,” said Akira Igawa, 77, president of the Iwaki Fisheries Cooperative. [fish caught off Fukushima] “It is selling well and we are grateful for the understanding of consumers across the country.”

However, during the process of releasing the treated water, a series of accidents occurred.

Workers were sprayed with water containing radioactive materials in October, and water containing radioactive materials leaked from a facility in February.

If such mistakes by Tepco continue to occur, efforts to boost Fukushima's fisheries industry may falter.

“We are angry that Tokyo Corporation has repeatedly made mistakes,” Egawa said. “I hope that everyone, from senior management to front-line workers, feels the same sense of tension as we do.”

