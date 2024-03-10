950+ people reported tremors from the South Carolina earthquake today





Today's epicenter is located at the orange dot within the concentric colored circles on this map. Image: USGS

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck outside Elgin, South Carolina, this morning in an area that saw a mysterious swarm of earthquakes at the end of 2021 and for most of 2022 and 2023. According to the USGS, the quake struck just outside Elgin, South Carolina. It's 9:27 AM this morning. More than 950 people reported to the USGS that they felt this earthquake using the USGS “Did you feel it?” Website reporting tool. However, the earthquake was far too weak to cause any damage or casualties. Today's earthquake was the third to hit this region this year.

Dozens of earthquakes have struck seismically active South Carolina since December 2021. The mysterious swarm began on Monday, December 27 at 2:18 p.m. This first magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck 30 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina, at a depth of only 3.1 kilometers. More than 3,100 residents reported to the USGS that they felt it at the time, with one report of tremors coming from as far away as Rock Hill, which lies on the North/South Carolina border. While the quake was felt by many, no damage was reported in the Palmetto State. The earthquake was followed by 10 other tremors, ranging in intensity from 1.5 to 2.6. The second earthquake occurred three hours and twenty minutes after the first earthquake. The last earthquake in that series struck on the morning of January 5, bringing a temporary end to earthquakes there. But the swarm returned several times throughout 2022, alarming local residents and alarming local officials who were unsure of its source or cause.

According to the USGS, a swarm is a series of mostly small earthquakes with no identifiable major aftershocks. “Swarms are usually short-lived, but they can last for days, weeks, or sometimes even months,” the USGS adds. However, the Elgin area event in South Carolina does not fit the typical definition of a swarm since the first event was much larger than the rest. This last swarm doesn't fit the typical swarm pattern either.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), approximately 10-15 earthquakes occur each year in South Carolina, most of which are not felt by residents; On average, it is felt only 3-5 times each year. Most South Carolina earthquakes occur in the Middleton Place-Somerville seismic zone. The most significant historical earthquakes to occur in South Carolina were the 1886 Charleston-Somerville earthquake and the 1913 Union County earthquake. The 1886 Charleston earthquake was the most destructive earthquake ever to occur in the eastern United States; It was also the most destructive earthquake in the United States during the 19th century.

The 1886 earthquake destroyed these buildings on Tradd Street in Charleston, South Carolina. Image: USGS

The 1886 earthquake struck at about 9:50 pm on August 31; It is estimated to have been rated as a magnitude 6.9 – 7.3 seismic event. The earthquake was felt as far away as Boston, Massachusetts, to the north, Chicago, Illinois, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the northwest, and New Orleans, Louisiana, to the south. The energy of the earthquake even traveled as far away as Cuba and Bermuda, where we felt some of the shaking as well. The initial earthquake lasted about 45 seconds.

The Charleston earthquake of 1886 was responsible for 60 deaths and more than $190 million (in 2023 dollars) in damage. The area of ​​severe damage extended to 60-100 miles from the epicenter, with some structural damage reported in central Alabama, Ohio, eastern Kentucky, southern Virginia, and western West Virginia from the initial quake.

A study published in 2008 in the Journal of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering hypothesized that if such an earthquake struck the region today, it would cause nearly 900 deaths, 44,000 injuries, and more than $20 billion in damage in South Carolina alone.

The initial earthquake was followed by an aftershock 10 minutes later. During the first 24 hours, seven additional strong aftershocks occurred. Over the next 30 years, a total of 435 aftershocks were measured.

According to the USGS, since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from larger, infrequent tremors. The largest earthquake in this inland region was a magnitude 5.1 event that occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller quakes are felt once every year or two.

Although earthquakes that occur in the central and eastern United States are less frequent than those that occur in the western United States, they are usually felt over a much wider area. East of the Rocky Mountains, the quake could be felt over an area 10 times larger than a similar quake on the West Coast. An eastern U.S. magnitude 4.0 earthquake can usually be felt in many places within 60 miles of where it strikes, and rarely causes damage near its source. A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in the eastern United States can usually be felt up to 300 miles from where it occurs, and sometimes causes damage up to 25 miles away.

