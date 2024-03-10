A second earthquake on the same day shakes the South Carolina Midlands





For the second time on the same day this weekend, an earthquake occurred in the Columbia area.

A 1.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded Saturday evening in the Midlands, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred about 14 hours after earthquakes struck the same part of the Midlands.

The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management said the second earthquake was confirmed at 11:40 p.m. near Elgin. This is in Kershaw County.

Saturday night's quake occurred about a mile below the surface, according to the USGS.

The USGS reported that Saturday morning's quake was a magnitude 2.83 and occurred at 9:27 a.m. about 1.75 miles below the surface. It was located slightly south of where the tremors were recorded Saturday night, but still in the Elgin area, according to the USGS.

The second earthquake is the fourth confirmed earthquake this year in the state, after 28 earthquakes were recorded in 2023, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

History of earthquakes in SC

It was uncommon for earthquakes to strike outside the Midlands of the Palmetto State, specifically outside Kershaw County, where 58 earthquakes have been confirmed since the end of June 2022, according to the South Carolina DNR.

This is also where the last strongest earthquakes were recorded in South Carolina on June 29, 2022.

That day, two earthquakes — one with a magnitude of 3.5 and the other with a magnitude of 3.6 — were included in a wave of tremors and aftershocks. These were the two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina in nearly a decade. A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck McCormick County in 2014.

Anyone who felt tremors and shaking or heard rumblings from Saturday night's quake can report it to the USGS.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources earthquake map.

The latest quakes mean at least 108 quakes have been detected in the Palmetto State since the start of 2022, according to the South Carolina DNR. All but 10 of the earthquakes were in the Midlands.

In all, the District of Columbia has been struck by 103 earthquakes since a 3.3-magnitude quake was recorded on Dec. 27, 2021, according to the DNR.

The SC's Emergency Management Division said Saturday night's quake was classified as a small earthquake, according to the Modified Mercalli intensity scale.

No major damage or injuries have been reported from any of the recent earthquakes.

Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or less often go unnoticed and are usually only recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University. The school said any earthquake of less than 5.5 magnitude was unlikely to cause major damage.

South Carolina used to have between six and 10 earthquakes a year, the S.C. Geological Survey previously reported. There have been 122 earthquakes in South Carolina since January 18, 2021, according to the DNR.

During a 2022 City Council meeting to address earthquakes, state geologist Scott Howard said as many as 200 smaller tremors may have gone unnoticed or recorded.

What is the reason for the increase in earthquakes?

Scientists have struggled to explain this explosion.

Some experts have hypothesized that there is a link between the Watri River and earthquakes in northeastern Colombia. They said a combination of one moderate earthquake last December and rising water levels in the Wateree River during parts of 2022 and 2023 contributed to the quakes.

But no one has settled on the single reason why the Midlands is shaking.

Elgin, located about 20 miles northeast of Columbia and located on a fault line, experienced an unusual seismic “swarm” last year, making some residents uneasy.

Officials said the series of quakes could be the longest period of seismic activity in the state's history. But they don't believe that a small earthquake wave is an indicator that a larger earthquake may be on the way.

“Although the frequency of these small earthquakes may concern some, we do not expect a major damaging earthquake to occur in South Carolina at this time, even though we know our state has been exposed to these earthquakes for decades,” Kim Stinson said. Former South Carolina EMD Director in a News. launch.

“Now is a good time to review your insurance policies for earthquake coverage, insure any items in your home that may become hazardous during an earthquake, and remember to drop, cover and hold on until the tremor passes. These are precautions South Carolinians can take to properly prepare for earthquakes.”

The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in South Carolina — and on the East Coast of the United States — was a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Charleston in 1886.

This earthquake killed 60 people and was felt over 2.5 million square miles, from Cuba to New York and from Bermuda to the Mississippi River, according to the state disaster management authority.

Earthquakes reported in SC in 2021-24

Date/location

Magnitude

Depth (km)

2021

January 18, Dalziel

2.1

6.9

February 13 / Summerville

2.1

5.1

May 12 / Heath Springs

1.8

9.99

May 31/Summit

2.6

1.7

May 31/Summit

2.0

5.1

July 16 / Ladson

2.0

4.0

July 22 Ladson

1.3

3.5

July 22 Ladson

1.95

3.97

August 21 / Centreville

1.75

1.97

August 21 / Centreville

1.71

3.37

September 27 / Summerville

2.8

6.0

September 27 / Summerville

2.0

5.8

September 27 / Centreville

3.3

6.8

October 25 / Jenkinsville

2.2

3.8

October 26/Jenkinsville

1.8

0.0

October 28 / Jenkinsville

1.8

1.8

October 28 / Jenkinsville

1.7

0.0

October 28 / Jenkinsville

2.1

4.2

October 31 / Jenkinsville

2.3

0.1

November. 1/Jenkinsville

2.0

5.1

November 9 / Centreville

1.5

3.8

November 16 / Ariel

2.2

5.4

December 20 Ladson

1.1

2.8

December 27/Logoff

3.3

3.2

December 27/Logoff

2.5

2.4

December 27 / Elgin

2.1

0.7

December 27/Logoff

1.7

4.9

December 29 / Elgin

2.3

1.6

December 30 / Elgin

2.5

2.5

December 30 / Elgin

2.4

3.8

2022

January 3/Exit

2.5

2.7

January 5/Exit

2.6

0.5

January 5/Exit

1.5

7.0

January 9/Ladson

1.4

2.9

January 11/Elgin

1.7

5.4

January 11/exit

2.0

3.2

January 11/Elgin

1.3

5.0

January 15/Elgin

1.8

3.5

January 19/Elgin

1.9

5.0

January 21/Elgin

1.9

4.8

January 27/Logoff

2.1

1.0

February 2 / Elgin

1.5

3.9

March 4/Elgin

1.8

2.8

March 9/Elgin

2.2

3.6

March 11 / Camden

2.1

1.2

March 27/Lugov

2.1

1.9

March 28/Centerville

0.9

2.9

April 7/Elgin

2.0

2.9

April 8/Centerville

1.6

3.6

April 22 / Ladson

1.1

3.5

April 22 / Taylors

2.2

2.3

May 9/Elgin

3.3

3.1

May 9/Elgin

1.6

2.9

May 9/Elgin

1.78

4.1

May 9/Elgin

2.1

3.7

May 9/Elgin

2.9

5.6

May 10/Elgin

2.3

3.9

May 10/Elgin

2.8

6.2

May 19/Elgin

1.8

2.5

May 21/Elgin

1.9

5.6

June 26/Elgin

1.88

4.09

June 29/Elgin

3.5

2.64

June 29/Elgin

1.88

2.92

June 29/Elgin

3.6

2.95

June 29/Elgin

1.79

2.07

June 29/Elgin

1.51

3.72

June 29/Elgin

1.46

1.93

June 29/Elgin

2.06

2.22

June 30/Elgin

2.32

3.09

June 30/Elgin

1.44

2.8

June 30/Elgin

2.03

3.11

June 30/Elgin

2.15

2.56

June 30/Elgin

2.06

1.92

June 30/Elgin

1.49

2.46

July 1 / Elgin

1.55

3.37

July 1 / Elgin

2.11

3.83

July 1 / Elgin

1.26

3.3

July 1 / Elgin

1.68

4.02

July 2/Elgin

2.09

1.65

July 3/Elgin

1.9

2.1

July 3/Departure

1.6

3.2

July 3/Elgin

1.4

1.96

July 3/Elgin

1.1

5.0

July 7 / Elgin

2.1

4.0

July 8 / Elgin

1.6

2.5

July 8 / Elgin

1.4

3.8

July 14 / Elgin

1.3

2.5

July 15/Elgin

1.6

3.3

July 18 / Elgin

1.2

3.2

July 19 / Elgin

2.2

1.8

July 19 / Elgin

2.1

3.2

July 24 / Lugov

2.3

2.4

July 25 / Lugov

2.1

2.2

July 30/Elgin

1.8

3.6

July 31/Elgin

1.7

1.6

August 3 / Elgin

1.8

3.0

August 9 Boykin

1.6

6.9

August 15 / Elgin

1.5

3.6

August 18 / Homeland Park

2.1

0.03

August 27 / Elgin

1.3

2.4

September 1 / Centreville

1.5

0.7

September 21 / Elgin

1.9

3.2

September 22 / Lugov

1.4

1.5

October 14 / Elgin

1.3

4.2

October 30/Elgin

2.5

0.02

November. 24/The gene

2.0

3.5

December 9 / Elgin

1.7

2.4

2023

January 10 / Hopkins

1.9

6.0

January 18 / Centreville

1.4

8.8

January 20/exit

1.8

4.5

February 17 / Kayes

1.9

5.0

February 17 / Elgin

2.4

2.4

February 28 / Elgin

1.3

2.5

March 27 / Waynesboro

1.4

4.5

April 4/Anchor Cross

1.6

11.5

June 5/Elgin

1.72

3.6

June 20/Elgin

2.0

3.4

July 24 / Ladson

2.5

6.4

August 3 / six miles

1.9

5.6

August 5 / Somerville

1.72

4.83

October 6 / Kershaw County

2.2

2.9

October 9/Elgin

1.68

4.67

November. 17/Jenkinsville

1.8

3.4

November. 19/Jenkinsville

1.7

11.6

November. 21/Jenkinsville

1.6

5.4

November. 26/Jenkinsville

2.2

4.0

November. 26/Jenkinsville

2.09

6.34

November. 27/Jenkinsville

1.86

5.67

November. 29/Jenkinsville

2.0

4.6

November. 29/Jenkinsville

2.01

1.8

November. 30/Jenkinsville

2.41

2.87

December 13 / Jenkinsville

1.6

6.41

December 22/Logoff

2.2

2.4

December 28 / Jenkinsville

1.8

1.6

December 30 / Elgin

2.1

4.4

2024

January 8/Elgin

2.1

3.2

February 6 / Lugov

1.7

1.7

March 9/Elgin

2.83

2.86

March 9/Elgin

1.3

1.5

