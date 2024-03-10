Survivors of Japan's deadliest earthquake describe “tsunami ghosts” | world News





A horrific tsunami devastated Japan's Tohoku region in 2011 (Photo credit: JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Survivors of Japan's horrific earthquake and tsunami, which killed nearly 20,000 people, have reported encountering the ghosts of the dead.

The disaster wiped out towns and cities in the northeastern Tohoku region after a devastating 9.0 magnitude earthquake suddenly struck on March 11, 2011.

It caused waves the size of three-story buildings to crash onto the coast, sweeping away thousands of residents, their homes, and their possessions.

The tsunami also led to the collapse of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and caused the release of so much radiation that it ranked second only to the Chernobyl disaster in terms of severity.

Once the dust settled, traumatized survivors, shaken by their sudden loss, began to report seeing the faces of their lost loved ones in puddles, walking near their homes and even in the back seats of taxis.

Many in Ishinomaki, 93 miles north of the Fukushima station, shared their stories of “tsunami ghosts” in an episode of the 2020 Netflix documentary “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Seeing the ghosts of the tsunami after the disaster

In Ishinomaki alone, a city about 93 miles north of the Fukushima nuclear plant, about 6,000 people died in the tsunami.

Unsolved Mysteries Investigating the Case of Tsunami Ghosts (Image: Netflix)

In the months following the disaster, rumors began to spread among the city's taxi drivers about ghostly passengers boarding a taxi before disappearing.

The “most believable” sightings have come from taxi drivers “because there are physical records associated with their sightings,” said Kiyoshi Kanebishi, a sociology professor at Tohoku Gakuin University who has studied the phenomenon of survivors' supernatural experiences.

A driver told him about a strangely dressed passenger wearing a thick coat in the August heat.

The driver turned on the meter, but “felt there was something strange about the passenger,” Kanebishi said.

“By the time they arrived, the sun had already set. When he looked back, the passenger had disappeared.

“There were many taxi drivers with similar experiences.”

He claimed that it turned out that taxi drivers were the ones paying for the mysterious trips.

“Many taxi drivers suffered the loss of their families due to the tsunami as well,” he added.

“So they said they would welcome the ghosts with open arms if they ever needed to ride again.

“The disaster was extremely painful for the people of the Tohoku region.

“I think the presence of ghosts is a way for people to deal with PTSD in society, and I think that's what's evident here,” the expert said.

Journalist Shoji Okuno spoke with several bereaved people who were “desperate to see spirits.”

“They said they were still searching for some message from them,” he said in the documentary episode “Tsunami Spirits.”

He talked about a mother who lost her three-year-old son in the tsunami.

At dinnertime, when she made an unusual call toward his play corner, one of his light-and-sound toys suddenly turned on manually as if in response.

An episode of the series “Tsunami Spirits” tells the heartbreaking story of a mother after she lost her son in a disaster in 2011.

He said that “it is impossible for him to turn against himself without any force.”

Other heartbreaking stories included a local resident hearing a knock on the door, and a stranger standing there with wet clothes asking for help. .

A woman said she had seen spirits since she was a little girl, and told the documentary's makers she was stopped by a group of men killed in the tsunami.

“It seemed like they didn't know they were dead, but I knew they were no longer living in this world,” she said, visibly emotional.

